DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi does not accept questions

Often, when a leader does not have an answer to a question, he starts questioning those who ask the question.

Today we will tell you how Rahul Gandhi insults a journalist if he asks a difficult question. If Rahul Gandhi is not asked questions of his choice, he starts asking questions to journalists on the contrary.

Recently, in response to a question, he asked a journalist whether he works for the government? In response to another question, he asked another journalist to stop being a 'tout' the government. In fact, the Gandhi family feels that those who are not 'darbari' journalists, are all touts of the government. Most of the journalists in the government of Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather, his grandmother, his father and then his mother were 'darbari' journalists of this family. He used to get Ashrafis in reward, prizes were given, petrol pumps were available and the list of ministers was also prepared on his request. That's why Rahul Gandhi is not used to difficult questions. But today he should learn from his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra how to answer the difficult questions of the media with decency in today's times. Because these are the qualities of a good leader.

Rahul Gandhi did this misbehaviour with the journalists when he was taking out a foot march in the Parliament House complex with opposition MPs demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur case.

Often, when a leader does not have an answer to a question, he starts questioning those who ask the question. And Rahul Gandhi is doing the same. They call the media tout of the government, but they forget that in the history of 74 years after independence, the Nehru Gandhi family, the Congress party and its leaders have been accused of being touts many times.

One more thing. The biggest complaint of Rahul Gandhi is that the media of our country does not ask questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But now it seems from his behaviour that he also wants the media not to question him. Whatever he says, accept it as the truth and keep quiet.

If someone asks him difficult questions, he will call that journalist a tout of the government. And he has not been doing this for the last two days. Rather, it has been seen in many of his previous statements that whenever a journalist asks him a bitter question, he misbehaves and starts calling the media tout of the government.

Today, 51-year-old Rahul Gandhi can learn a lot from his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka is two years younger than Rahul Gandhi in age. She is 49 years old. But in terms of maturity, she looks many years older than Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra understands better than Rahul Gandhi how to face the difficult questions of the media and the truth. Today, when the law to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years was passed in Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to reporters on this. During this, when she was asked some difficult questions, she did not call journalists as touts of the government like Rahul Gandhi. Rather, she answered these questions with complete decency.

The question on which Rahul Gandhi got angry today was asked about one of his tweets.

In this tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote that "Before 2014, the word 'lynching' was not even heard." Rahul Gandhi is probably right because when there were Congress governments in this country, award-winning journalists did not even call lynching as lynching. They didn't have the courage to use that word.

Otherwise, imagine, the Hindu Muslim riots that broke out in United Bengal before the partition in 1946, was that not mob lynching?

When Mahatma Gandhi went to Bengal in 1947, the people who were beaten to death by a furious mob during the riots there, was that not mob lynching? Why should it not be called lynching?

During the partition of 1947, the 10 to 20 lakh people who died in the interim government of Jawaharlal Nehru, was not that also mob lynching?

The people who were brutally murdered by the raging mob in the 1984 Sikh riots, was it not mob lynching?

At that time, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi even said that whenever a big tree shakes, the earth shakes a little. A furious crowd was shouting slogans on the streets of Delhi to take revenge and people were being killed openly. Wasn't that mob lynching?

The way the mass killings of Kashmiri Pandits took place in the year 1990, was it not mob lynching?

And in the year 2006, when the UPA government was in the country and Dr Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, two policemen were beaten to death by a mob for constructing a police station with a mosque in Bhiwandi, that was not mob lynching?

The reality is that as long as the Nehru Gandhi family ruled this country, the journalists sitting in the lap of this family did not dare to call lynching as lynching. And maybe that's why this word was not heard so much before 2014. This trend started only after 2014 when the intellectuals and journalists of a particular ideology of our country started calling criminal incidents related to religion and caste as lynchings.

By the way, let us tell Rahul Gandhi that the history of the word lynching is about 250 years old. It is believed to have originated during the American Revolution. And in the 20th century, this word became very popular in western countries. The interesting thing is that when words like lynching were used to describe the killing of someone by mob in western countries, the media did not even dare to speak openly on those who were killed during the 1984 Sikh riots in India. And you can understand this from the statement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who said after the 1984 riots that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes a little.