DNA Special: Rafale scam actually happened during UPA government?

Be it jeeps, guns or aircraft, whenever India signed a defence deal, allegations of corruption popped up.

Today we will tell you about the extraordinary defence scams of India. A new media report has revealed that between 2007 and 2012, when the country was under the UPA government, the French company Dassault Aviation, which makes Rafale fighter jet, gave Rs 65 crore brie to some middlemen in India on the basis of fake invoices. Today, we will tell you who were those people in Manmohan Singh's government, who were taking bribe to get the Rafale deal done. The first defence scam in India happened in the year 1948 when India bought a Jeep from Britain for its army. From independence till now, whenever India bought jeeps, bought cannons, or bought planes, there were allegations of corruption in every deal. India is second in terms of buying arms in the whole world, but still there is a shortage of weapons in India due to allegations of corruption.

In the west, India shares a 3,323 km long border with Pakistan. And in the east, there is a 4,000 km-long border with China. There have been war-like situations for India on both these fronts and the army needs weapons to deal with any war. But there was no such period in India when the army had sufficient weapons. Governments and the military at all times have recognized that if India had to fight a war with both Pakistan and China at the same time, the current fleet of weapons would not be able to meet the requirements of the war.

The biggest reason for this shortcoming is the delay in the procurement of weapons and this delay is because defence deals in India often lead to allegations of corruption and scams in them. According to a new report by France's Investigative Journal, whose name is Mediapart, a bribe of 75 lakh euros i.e. about Rs 65 crore was taken in the purchase process of Rafale fighter jets.

These bribes were given between 2007 and 2012 by the French company Dassault Aviation, when the UPA government was in India. That is, it is alleged that this company gave Rs 65 crore to middlemen in the UPA government as a bribe so that India can finalize this deal as soon as possible. It has also been told in this report that all the evidence in this regard is with the Central Investigation Agency CBI and ED since 2018.

In the UPA government, this bribe was given to a person named Sushen Gupta, whose name also surfaced in the Augusta Westland Helicopter scam. Another coincidence is that between 2007 and 2012, when the bribe of Rs 65 crore was taken to get the Rafale deal done, Augusta Westland Helicopter also happened at the same time. That is, there are allegations of scams and bribery in two big defence deals at the same time.

India is the second-largest country in the whole world in terms of arms purchase. Between 2016 and 2020, India had done the most defence deals with other countries after Saudi Arabia. Not only this, out of all the weapons purchased in the world last year, India alone got 10 percent of the weapons. Besides, in the last 15 years, our country has spent 80 Billion US Dollars i.e. Rs 6 lakh crore on the purchase of weapons.

Now the question is that when India is the second-largest country to buy arms in the whole world, why does the Indian Army not have enough weapons? For example, if India has to fight a war with both China and Pakistan at the same time today, then a total of 756 fighter jets will be needed, but the Indian Air Force has only 594 fighter aircraft. Even if you compare only with China, the power of India is a little less. Like China has 74 submarines, India has 16 submarines. China has 2 aircraft carriers while India has only 1 aircraft carrier.

Today, the opposition of our country says that the Indian Army is not ready for Two Front War and the government also believes that the army lacks weapons. So why there is this deficiency, you have to understand it. In fact, only a few months after independence, India started importing weapons. And with this purchase, the tradition of scams in defence deals also started.

In the year 1948, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru signed a deal to buy 200 new Jeeps from Britain. But contrary to the deal, only 155 Jeeps were delivered to the Indian Army at that time. Later, when there was a dispute over this, the then interim government was accused of scam in the defence deal. And it was also said that VK Krishna Menon has taken bribe under the guise of this deal. It was the same VK Krishna Menon, who was considered close to Nehru and who later became the Defence Minister of India. Even during the Indo-China war of 1962, he had the responsibility of the Defence Minister.

In the year 1987, when after a long wait, the Government of India made a deal with a Swedish company for the purchase of Bofors guns, there were serious allegations of corruption in this too. It was said that the then Rajiv Gandhi government had received a bribe of Rs 64 crore for this deal. This issue had become very big in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, due to which Rajiv Gandhi's government was badly defeated. Due to this scam, there were many problems in the purchase of Bofors cannon, which had a direct impact on the Indian Army.

Similarly, in the year 2000, the then Government of India had made a deal of 200 Barak Missiles with Israel. But later, there were allegations that the government had bought these missiles at high prices, which also had a negative effect on this defence deal and the army could not get these missiles on time.

There were allegations of corruption in the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters during the first term of the UPA. And this scam was known as Agusta Westland Scam in 2013. This scam was said to be of Rs 64 crore and now similar allegations are being made in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets. The point to note is that in all these cases, the allegations of corruption were never proved but the army had to bear the big loss.

In fact, when there are allegations of scam in a defence procurement deal, the whole system gets paralyzed. And if the matter goes to court, it takes years to procure weapons. This raises questions on transparency in the defence deal. Also the army suffers a lot. And this is the reason that despite being a big player in the field of defence, India is struggling with the shortage of weapons.