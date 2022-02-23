DNA Special: Putin cuts Ukraine into three pieces without fighting a war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cut Ukraine into three pieces without fighting a war. Russia has declared two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent nations and said it will now protect them.

Today we will tell you how Vladimir Putin is constantly working on his mission to create a united Russia by taking enmity from the US and the West. First of all, when Russian President Vladimir Putin asked his intelligence chief case yesterday what he thought about declaring the two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent nations, he could not say anything clearly.

Putin got angry and asked if he had a direct answer. In fact, Russia's intelligence chief wanted to tell Putin that Ukraine should be given another chance to establish peace. But he was afraid to say this and that's why Putin got angry.

The two regions of Ukraine that Russia has recognized as independent nations are located on the border with eastern Ukraine. These are called Donetsk and Luhansk.

At the moment, Russia has deployed its army in both these places and people here are celebrating independence. In 2014, when Russia took control of Crimea that came under Ukraine's jurisdiction, government buildings and offices were also occupied by rebels in areas such as Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine. Here came the rule of the Russian-backed organizations.

But then Russia, as part of a well-thought-out strategy, merged only Crimea into its own country and did not recognize rebel groups in these areas. And that's because Russian President Vladimir Putin knew that if Ukraine, in the future, pressured to go with NATO countries again, he could make a big bet by declaring these two regions as independent nations.

He waited for it and saw the right time and made such a big strike on Ukraine. However, the question in the minds of many people will also be how Russia cut Ukraine into three pieces overnight.

So, the answer to this question is that about 6.1 million people live in these two regions, of which 80 percent speak Russian. That is, these areas were part of Ukraine, but the people living here are pro-Russian. And that's why Russia so easily destabilized Ukraine.

Russia, however, says it has sent peacekeeping forces, not its forces, to these areas of Ukraine, and that its purpose is not at all to control Ukraine. While Ukraine's president has described Russia's move as equivalent to waging war.

The situation at this time is so fragile that a war can start anytime between NATO countries and the military of Russia. The whole conflict began when Ukraine began diplomatic efforts to become part of NATO countries. But Russia does not have the intention to let its neighbouring country join NATO, which considers Russia as its enemy.

On the one hand, there are the US, Britain, France and European countries and on the other hand, countries like China have stood with Russia. So, if there is a war, more than one country will participate in it.

The US, UK and European Union have said that they can impose economic sanctions on Russia. With sanctions, this conflict will increase even more and a war-like situation can also arise.

Today, the US and NATO countries have deployed five of their troops in Poland. Apart from this, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has also issued an advisory, asking Indians stranded in Ukraine to leave the country. And in a short while from now, the Air India flight is expected to arrive in India with 256 Indian students.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was also held in this regard, in which the US made a number of serious allegations against Russia. The US has said that Russia can invade Ukraine and take control of it. Other countries, including Britain and Germany, have also condemned Russia and accused it of attacking Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity.

However, holding an emergency meeting of the United Nations in this matter appears to be only a formality. Because the United Nations is the world's largest international body, its performance in global crisis cases has been less than average. And today, the United Nations has become a fashionable platform for the world. Where things are big, long speeches are given, but no debate on this platform becomes practical and there is no solution.