DNA Special: Pollution dominates tradition in Delhi

People today not only worshipped by descending into the Yamuna river in the midst of this foam but also drank the contaminated water.

Today we have come before you with a question that if you worship in a polluted environment, contaminated water and contaminated place, will God be pleased with it? We have come across some such pictures of people performing Chhath Puja in the polluted waters of Yamuna River in Delhi, seeing which you will either close your eyes or close your nose.

It is not the ice floating in the Yamuna river but the foam created by pollution. People today not only worshipped by descending into the Yamuna river in the midst of this foam but also bathed in this river and also drank contaminated water.On the first day of Chhath, after bathing in the river or ponds, homemade pure vegetarian food is eaten and then a fast is observed for 36 hours. According to the belief, the food of Chhath is also prepared from the water of the river itself. But looking at these pictures, can a bath in this water be done? And can this water be drunk or can it be used to make food?

This poisonous foam is accumulating in the Yamuna river because the amount of Ammonia and Phosphate is very high in the waste which is being continuously dumped in the Yamuna from the nearby factories. Both these chemicals form foam after dissolving in water.Chhath festival is the festival of worship of the sun. During this, Arghya is offered to the Sun from the water of the river itself. But would any God want to be worshipped with this polluted water? Which God would consider pollution as prasad?

In the Kalindi Kunj area of ​​Delhi where people worshipped on Chhath, the Air Quality Index this morning was between 450 and 500, which is considered very dangerous. You can say that people celebrated their festival with an AQI of 500. Seeing this situation, it seems that after a few days neither rivers will be left to celebrate the festival, nor will there be a sight of the sun amidst pollution.The irony is that the festival of Chhath is completely dedicated to nature, but now the situation has become that the festival has survived but nature has not. This is the Chhath festival of Kali Yuga, where neither the sun is visible between pollution and smog nor is the water of the river visible between the foam.The festival of Chhath starts from the sixth day of Diwali. That's why it is called Chhath but it has one purpose, to get rid of all diseases by assimilating the intense energy of the sun through the 6 practices of Hatha Yoga. But can a person make himself disease-free by standing in a polluted river and breathing between an AQI of 500?It is said that Chhath Puja started from the Rigveda period and at the time of Mahabharata, Draupadi kept this fast at the behest of Dhaumya Rishi, due to which Pandavas got back their lost kingdom. In the Mahabharata period, Indraprastha used to be the capital of the Pandavas, which you know today as Delhi. But if there were Pandavas in today's time, they might have left the polluted Indraprastha and moved to a mountain somewhere and settled their new capital there, because their army, which had won against the Kauravas, would have lost the war with an AQI of 500 to 999.It is said that when the Chhath festival begins, the astronomical position of the earth is such that the amount of harmful Ultra Violet Rays coming from the Sun increases. And this causes a lot of suffering to the living beings and animals on the earth. The Sun God is worshipped only to save the living beings from suffering. Normally the ozone layer present in the Earth's atmosphere prevents these Ultra Violet rays from coming directly to the Earth. But now there has been a huge hole in the ozone layer which is bigger in size than the American continent. This layer of ozone occurs at an altitude of 11 to 40 kilometres from the Earth.But due to the harmful gases caused by pollution, many times a layer of ozone is formed on the surface of cities like Delhi. You call it smog and it is made from the smoke coming out of vehicles and factories. When this ozone gets deposited on the surface of a city, people start having respiratory diseases, cardiac arrest may happen and people have to be admitted to hospitals in large numbers. This is what is happening in Delhi and nearby cities at the moment, which shows the imbalance of nature.Whereas the festival of Chhath is a festival to maintain the balance between humans and nature. But now, there is no river left to celebrate a festival like Chhath, nor is it possible to see the sun in the midst of smog.You will remember that last month was the festival of Karva Chauth and women were not able to see the moon due to unseasonal rains in Delhi and nearby cities. This unseasonal rain is also a result of climate change. Many people had seen the moon on different mobile phone applications, some people had taken the help of YouTube, while some people had made video calls to their relatives and friends in other cities and asked them to show it.Any festival starts losing its lustre because instead of taking an oath to save nature on the day of the festival, people start harming nature.Even on a festival like Eid, the real meaning of sacrifice was that people should sacrifice something they love. But now people buy goats two to four days before Eid and bring them home and sacrifice them. Now how can an animal brought home two or four days ago be someone's favourite.Chhath, the festival of worship of nature, is also going on this path.