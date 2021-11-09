DNA Special: Pollution dominates tradition in Delhi

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA Special: Pollution dominates tradition in Delhi

People today not only worshipped by descending into the Yamuna river in the midst of this foam but also drank the contaminated water.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 06:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today we have come before you with a question that if you worship in a polluted environment, contaminated water and contaminated place, will God be pleased with it? We have come across some such pictures of people performing Chhath Puja in the polluted waters of Yamuna River in Delhi, seeing which you will either close your eyes or close your nose.

It is not the ice floating in the Yamuna river but the foam created by pollution. People today not only worshipped by descending into the Yamuna river in the midst of this foam but also bathed in this river and also drank contaminated water.On the first day of Chhath, after bathing in the river or ponds, homemade pure vegetarian food is eaten and then a fast is observed for 36 hours. According to the belief, the food of Chhath is also prepared from the water of the river itself. But looking at these pictures, can a bath in this water be done? And can this water be drunk or can it be used to make food?

This poisonous foam is accumulating in the Yamuna river because the amount of Ammonia and Phosphate is very high in the waste which is being continuously dumped in the Yamuna from the nearby factories. Both these chemicals form foam after dissolving in water.Chhath festival is the festival of worship of the sun. During this, Arghya is offered to the Sun from the water of the river itself. But would any God want to be worshipped with this polluted water? Which God would consider pollution as prasad?

In the Kalindi Kunj area of ​​Delhi where people worshipped on Chhath, the Air Quality Index this morning was between 450 and 500, which is considered very dangerous. You can say that people celebrated their festival with an AQI of 500. Seeing this situation, it seems that after a few days neither rivers will be left to celebrate the festival, nor will there be a sight of the sun amidst pollution.The irony is that the festival of Chhath is completely dedicated to nature, but now the situation has become that the festival has survived but nature has not. This is the Chhath festival of Kali Yuga, where neither the sun is visible between pollution and smog nor is the water of the river visible between the foam.The festival of Chhath starts from the sixth day of Diwali. That's why it is called Chhath but it has one purpose, to get rid of all diseases by assimilating the intense energy of the sun through the 6 practices of Hatha Yoga. But can a person make himself disease-free by standing in a polluted river and breathing between an AQI of 500?It is said that Chhath Puja started from the Rigveda period and at the time of Mahabharata, Draupadi kept this fast at the behest of Dhaumya Rishi, due to which Pandavas got back their lost kingdom. In the Mahabharata period, Indraprastha used to be the capital of the Pandavas, which you know today as Delhi. But if there were Pandavas in today's time, they might have left the polluted Indraprastha and moved to a mountain somewhere and settled their new capital there, because their army, which had won against the Kauravas, would have lost the war with an AQI of 500 to 999.It is said that when the Chhath festival begins, the astronomical position of the earth is such that the amount of harmful Ultra Violet Rays coming from the Sun increases. And this causes a lot of suffering to the living beings and animals on the earth. The Sun God is worshipped only to save the living beings from suffering. Normally the ozone layer present in the Earth's atmosphere prevents these Ultra Violet rays from coming directly to the Earth. But now there has been a huge hole in the ozone layer which is bigger in size than the American continent. This layer of ozone occurs at an altitude of 11 to 40 kilometres from the Earth.But due to the harmful gases caused by pollution, many times a layer of ozone is formed on the surface of cities like Delhi. You call it smog and it is made from the smoke coming out of vehicles and factories. When this ozone gets deposited on the surface of a city, people start having respiratory diseases, cardiac arrest may happen and people have to be admitted to hospitals in large numbers. This is what is happening in Delhi and nearby cities at the moment, which shows the imbalance of nature.Whereas the festival of Chhath is a festival to maintain the balance between humans and nature. But now, there is no river left to celebrate a festival like Chhath, nor is it possible to see the sun in the midst of smog.You will remember that last month was the festival of Karva Chauth and women were not able to see the moon due to unseasonal rains in Delhi and nearby cities. This unseasonal rain is also a result of climate change. Many people had seen the moon on different mobile phone applications, some people had taken the help of YouTube, while some people had made video calls to their relatives and friends in other cities and asked them to show it.Any festival starts losing its lustre because instead of taking an oath to save nature on the day of the festival, people start harming nature.Even on a festival like Eid, the real meaning of sacrifice was that people should sacrifice something they love. But now people buy goats two to four days before Eid and bring them home and sacrifice them. Now how can an animal brought home two or four days ago be someone's favourite.Chhath, the festival of worship of nature, is also going on this path.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right

Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

'Salah was ready to go to Saudi Arabia but...': West Ham striker Michail Antonio makes shocking claim

Meet Chitraang Murdia, IIT-JEE exam topper, who quit IIT Bombay after one year due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE