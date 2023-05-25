DNA Special: Politics erupts over new Parliament building, why Opposition is running boycott campaign

New Parliament building launch on May 28 (Photo - PTI)

May 28, 2023, is the date when the world's largest democracy is going to get the newest symbol of democracy. Exactly 4 days from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to India its new Parliament building. After almost 96 years, the first Parliament house built in independent India is going to be given to the country.

Earlier in the year 1927, the old Parliament House was built under British rule, so in a way, that building has also been seen as the identity of the British era. It took about 2 years and 6 months for the new Parliament to be ready. The foundation stone of this new building was laid in December 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate this new historic building of the country. Various controversies have arisen regarding the inauguration of this building, with the Opposition parties sparking a boycott campaign against the ceremony on May 28.

There is a major debate as to who should inaugurate the new Parliament building – the first name that emerged was PM Modi, while the Opposition has demanded that it should be done by President Droupadi Murmu.

Ever since the foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been monitoring its functioning. In such a situation, it was believed that the parliament building will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the opposition has different demands.

Many opposition parties are protesting against this inauguration ceremony. These are the same parties that have been protesting against the construction of the new Parliament building from the very beginning. A total of 19 political parties in the country decided not to attend the inauguration ceremony, including Congress, AAP, TMC, DMK, RJD, and JDU.

These political parties had informed in a joint statement on Wednesday that they would boycott this inauguration ceremony. According to these political parties, the spirit of democracy has been pulled from Parliament, so perhaps they are not going to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

In fact, the boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building is a way of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to inaugurate the Parliament building. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have already said that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

While it has already been finalized that PM Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building, it is yet to be seen if the Opposition parties will show up at the launch ceremony or not.