Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

This Indian cricketer has most expensive bat sponsorship deal worth Rs 100 crore; not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Pandya, Ganguly

Delhi Traffic: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened as Yamuna level recedes

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check

Analysis

DNA Special: Political blame game erupts as floods wreak havoc in Delhi

Heavy rains lashed states like Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. According to the India Meteorological Department, there will be more rain in the coming days but before that this flood after the rains has worsened the situation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

For the last four days, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi is above the danger mark. Many areas of Delhi are submerged in water. Thousands of people are being rescued from the lower areas to the upper areas. A large number of relief camps have been set up and NDRF teams are continuously patrolling the submerged areas of Delhi.

Now, the question is that when the condition is like this, what are the leaders of the state doing in such times? So let us tell you that the leaders of the ruling party of Delhi are telling the reason for the floods to the leaders of other states.

Ministers and leaders of the state, who were unable to take measures to save Delhiites from floods, are now telling their neighboring state Haryana, the reason for the floods. According to them, if less water had been released from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, then the situation would not have arisen. Allegations are being made that the BJP government is deliberately engaging in politics.

Heavy rains lashed states like Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. According to the India Meteorological Department, there will be more rain in the coming days but before that this flood after the rains has worsened the situation. 

Politicians who are unable to do anything, now cannot do anything other than making allegations and counter-allegations. Look at the helplessness of the Delhi government they are telling the people of Delhi that the reason for not being able to do anything is the release of more water from Haryana. They are alleging that all the water from the Hathinikund barrage in Haryana is being released for Delhi, while water can be released towards Uttar Pradesh as well.

However, the water coming from the mountains brings with it a lot of silt. So, it is released in the natural course of the river. As far as the canals are concerned, it is not in their capacity to bear such silt-laden water that comes suddenly. By doing this, this silt gets deposited in the canals and they overflow in many places. This becomes a bigger danger.

Instead of saying a few things to give relief to the people on floods, the leaders of Delhi are busy with political rhetoric. The same leaders who were always busy with paperwork regarding the cleaning of Yamuna and Delhi's drainage system, now by showing papers and videos, are trying to tell that 'It is not our fault', this is a conspiracy of a certain political party.

The flood situation in Delhi is such that Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, and ISBT Kashmir Gate are submerged in flood water, there is about 3 feet of water here. Arvind Kejriwal has sought the help of the Army to clear the flood water. 

Aam Aadmi Party leaders are claiming to stop the flood water by correcting some technical deficiencies but the situation is not good. Supreme Court and ITO are also drowning. Delhi Governor VK Saxena took stock of this today and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived to inspect the broken drainage of ITO.

It is important to note that Delhi's drainage system dates back to 1976. Since then, this drainage system has neither been completely changed nor completely repaired. If the Army enters the field, they will have to repair 12 broken drainages near ITO. It is also certain that these 12 drainages may not have broken all of a sudden together. Presently 6 districts of Delhi are badly affected by floods. 

