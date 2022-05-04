DNA Special: PM Modi's Denmark visit crucial amid India's rising global influence

Pic Courtery: Twitter

When the world respects the Prime Minister of India, then there can be no greater pride for the 135-crore people of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour of Europe. After Germany, PM Modi arrived in Denmark where he received a warm welcome.

At the airport in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, the Prime Minister of the country, Mette Frederiksen was herself standing by the plane to welcome PM Modi. It's a great honour for India. It's usually not a formality to do so. But Danish PM welcomed Indian PM by breaking those rules and protocols.

Like Berlin, Indians were also present in honour of PM Modi at the Copenhagen airport. They greeted him with the beats of drums. PM Modi also stayed with them for a long time. From the airport, PM Modi arrived at the official residence of PM Frederiksen.

Agreements between India and Denmark in Copenhagen

As per the schedule, bilateral talks between India and Denmark were held. On the one hand, there was PM Modi and the Indian delegation accompanying him to the meeting, on the other side was the PM Frederiksen and her delegation.

The two countries signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of green shipping and environment. Apart from this, agreement was also reached on skill development and employment training of youth. It has also been agreed to enhance cooperation between Denmark and India in the animal husbandry and dairy sectors. Apart from this, Denmark will also help in promoting start-ups in India. Denmark and India will also work together in the field of hydropower and energy.

PM invokes FOMO in Denmark

In the conversation between PM Modi and counterpart, a word came up. FOMO, an abbreviation which means fear of missing out. Prime Minister Modi spoke of FOMO for investment in India. Prime Minister Modi said that the term FOMO is prevalent on social media these days. Looking at the ongoing reforms and investment prospects in India, it can be said that those who do not invest in India will definitely be left behind.

To this, Danish PM also gave an interesting answer. Frederiksen said that they thought FOMO was related to Friday nights and parties but now they have realised that it is connected to India.

Today, India is at a place in the world where its decisions are fully respected. The eyes of the whole world are on India about the war between Russia and Ukraine. The world hopes that India can be a big judge in this war, a glimpse of this was also reflected in the words of the Prime Minister of Denmark. She urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Issue of Russia-Ukraine was also discussed with Prime Minister Modi in Berlin and the same issue was discussed in Denmark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke about it.

Visit crucial for the relations between India and Denmark.

There are about 16,500 people of Indian origin living in Denmark. There are about 200 Danish companies operating in India. These companies include AP Moller Maersk Group, Vestas, LM Wind Power, Danfoss and Ramboll. Danish companies are operating in India in areas ranging from shipping, renewable energy, environment and agriculture to food processing and urban development.

Under Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' scheme, several Danish companies have set up factories in India. Apart from this, Danish companies are playing an important role in many schemes of the central government, including Jal Jeevan Mission and Digital India.

Indian companies have also made their mark in Denmark. There are 60 Indian companies doing business in Denmark. Especially, Indian IT companies are doing very well in Denmark. These include TCS, Infosys and L&T Infotech. According to 2021 data, India's investment in Denmark is more than Rs 3,449 crore.

PM Modi will attend the India Nordic Summit tomorrow. Nordic means north. The five countries in Northern Europe are called the Nordic countries. These countries are Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Iceland.

The first India Nordic Summit was held in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, in 2018. PM Modi also participated in it. The second India Nordic Summit is being held in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. PM Modi is also present here and he will discuss enhancing cooperation with the leaders of the Nordic countries tomorrow.

You should also know the diplomatic and geopolitical equation of the India Nordic Conference, so that you can properly understand the relationship between India and northern European countries in the changing world order. Three of the countries -- Denmark, Norway and Iceland -- are part of NATO. The land border of Finland meets Russia, while Sweden and Russia have a maritime border. Finland and Sweden have not yet joined NATO. But things changed after Russia's attack on Ukraine and after the start of the war, Finland and Sweden have also expressed their desire to join NATO and may soon become members.

That is, Nordic countries are in the US faction. India has not supported any country in the Russia-Ukraine war and has been consistently in favour of peace. But India's tilt is believed to be towards Russia. In such a situation, India's effort is to present itself to the world as a neutral country. With ties with pro-US Nordic countries, India is taking steps towards establishing diplomatic balance.

The economic aspect of India's relations with the Nordic countries is also quite important. Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Iceland - all of these countries together have a total population of about 25 million. That is, in terms of population, these are not very large countries. But their total GDP is more than the GDP of a superpower like Russia. The GDP of Russia is Rs 126,00,000 crore while the combined GDP of NORDIC countries Rs 136,63,000 crore. The Nordic countries are far ahead in the field of science and technology. They have the latest technology of green energy

For all these countries, India is a big emerging factor and no country can ignore India and India can get a lot of help from these countries in the fields of science, industry, trade and energy. India's first signed important agreements with Germany during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's marathon foreign visit, which will give a new impetus to India's development.