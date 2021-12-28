DNA Special: Pharma companies do not want COVID-19 to end; know the business model of fear

Now, we will tell you about the business model of fear going on all over the world, because there is someone who does not want the fear of COVID-19 to ever end from your mind. These are the big pharma companies that make the medicines for COVID-19, who want the fear of the virus to stay in your mind forever and their vaccine continues to be sold every year at high prices.

The first case of the Omicron variant was detected on 24 November in South Africa but the world came to know about it completely in the first week of December. The atmosphere of fear created by this made the companies making vaccines rich. That is, your fear has become a cash printing machine for these companies. Due to the Omicron variant, 8 investors of America's Pfizer and Moderna company alone benefited 10 Billion US Dollars i.e. Rs 75 thousand crore in a week. Due to the new variants, the prices of shares of these companies reached the sky in the stock market overnight. Think, when the new variant of Corona is making these companies thousands of crores of rupees, why would these companies want to see the pandemic end? For them, the new variant is like a new product, on which nothing is spent, but the profit is Rs 75 thousand crores. That is, like the same business model of fear, under which weapons were sold first and then fear of those weapons produced more weapons to save the world.

At present, all the pharma companies in the world are making vaccines used to be at loss till COVID-19. In the year 2020, Moderna was in loss of about Rs 4,000 crores. But this year, as soon as its vaccine came in the market, its total revenue became 7 Billion Dollars i.e Rs 52,500 crores. That is, it became a billionaire company directly from the loss. Similarly, the total revenue of Pfizer in the year 2020 was 8 Billion Dollars i.e. about Rs 60,000 crores. But in 2021, its revenue has become 19 Billion Dollars i.e Rs 1,42,000 crore. And this has happened because of COVID-19 and its fear.

There has also been a tremendous jump in the revenue of Serum Institute of India, a company that manufactures Covishield in India. In the year 2020, the total income of Serum Institute of India was Rs 5,446 crore, out of which it earned a profit of Rs 2,251 crore. Accordingly, his profit in total income was 41 percent. Think of it in such a way that out of every 100 rupees, 41 rupees was the profit of this company. In the year 2020, among the companies which did a business of more than five thousand crores, the highest profit was from the Serum Institute of India.

However, it is not that this profit happened only to the Serum Institute of India. The revenue of Bharat Biotech and other companies has also reached the sky in the last one year and these companies have become so rich that today, they are influencing the politics and economic affairs of small and poor countries too. The companies that make vaccines have a secret deal with every country. Serum Institute of India offers a dose of Covishield for Rs 215 to the Government of India, while the cost of a single dose for Argentina and African countries is up to Rs 3,000. Pfizer company spends only a dollar for making one dose, that is, it spends only about Rs 75. Despite this, Pfizer sells one dose for 30 dollars i.e. Rs 2200 in rich countries and poor countries also have to pay the same amount.

Now, it is believed that these companies do this so that the vaccine does not reach small and poor countries and new variants of corona keep getting there. For example, Omicron is found in South Africa. No power in the world can defeat the new variants of the virus until all 800 crore people of the world get the vaccine. And this is what is happening in the world right now. In rich countries and especially in western countries, booster Dose has also started after the vaccine, but African countries are yearning for a vaccine.

In the US, 20 percent of all vaccines being given are booster doses. That is, one booster dose out of every five. Apart from this, rich countries have hoarded vaccines to for booster doses. America currently has so many vaccines that it can vaccinate its entire population twice more. Whereas Canada can apply three more booster doses to its entire population. This is the situation when WHO has not yet made any official policy on booster dose. But now you compare it with African countries, where only 8 percent of the people have got the vaccine so far. That is, the full formula of profit is that rich countries will save their population and economy by applying booster doses and the new variants of the virus that will spread from poor countries will benefit these companies and their countries.

Overall, the story is that the world's big pharma companies do not want to let the epidemic end. Rather, they want that new variants of coronavirus should keep coming and this world should never be the same as it was before 2020.