DNA Special: Pakistan’s ‘toolkit’ companies making anti-India tweets?

Pakistan used companies whose products and services are used by millions of Indians as a tool to defame India on Kashmir.

Multinational companies, under pressure from the Government of Pakistan, tweeted in support of the country justifying the jihad in Kashmir. These include two of South Korea's largest companies, Hyundai and Kia. Apart from this, companies like Pizza Hut and KFC have also made similar tweets.

The Government of India has taken this whole matter very seriously and today the External Affairs Minister of India has spoken to the Foreign Minister of South Korea about it. India is such a big factor for these companies that if our country stops buying their products, the economic condition of these companies will collapse.

Pakistan celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 every year, which it started in 1990. Through this, Pakistan runs a propaganda against India on Kashmir, calling the terrorists as freedom fighters and also supports the separatist forces present in Kashmir. But this time, Pakistan used such companies as a tool to defame India on Kashmir, which are doing good business here and whose products and services are used by millions of Indians.

Among them is South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai, whose anti-India post on Kashmir was shared from a Pakistani Twitter handle and it was written that, “Let's remember the sacrifices of the Kashmiri brothers and support them so that they continue to fight for freedom.” It was tweeted with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Along with this, a picture had also been shared, in which Kashmir is shown shackled in barbed wires. Apart from Hyundai, another South Korean company Kia, American companies Pizza Hut and KFC have also made similar tweets for the freedom of Kashmir from the Pakistani Twitter handles. When you read the language of these tweets and see their pattern, you will feel that the script of all these tweets is the same. And maybe this script writer is the Imran Khan government of Pakistan.

However, after these tweets, there has been a clarification on this from the operations of these companies in India. And that has also been regretted. However, Hyundai has not yet apologized in the matter. It has been assured that the company respects India's stand on Kashmir and is in favour of the policy of zero tolerance on political and religious issues.

In this case, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs had also summoned the South Korean Ambassador to India, who has expressed regret over the entire incident and after this, Hyundai Pakistan has also deleted its tweet on Kashmir.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also spoken to the South Korean Foreign Minister on the issue. India means big business for these foreign companies. In Pakistan, these companies do not find buyers easily.

For example, Hyundai sells an average of five lakh cars every year in India. While in Pakistan, hardly 8,000 are sold annually. Pizza Hut has a total of 391 outlets in India. In Pakistan, the number is only 40.

The same is the case with KFC and other companies. Therefore, these companies should understand that if 140 crore people of India stop taking the products and services of these companies, then what will happen to them. You can understand this from an example from Israel if you want.

There is a famous ice cream brand in the United States called Ben & Jerry's. Last year, the company decided not to sell its ice cream from the beginning of 2023 in areas of Palestine where Israelis now live. The company said Israel had forcibly occupied these areas.

After this, the Israeli government and its people decided to boycott this ice cream in Israel so that the whole world knows. Not only that, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations and the US wrote a 35-page letter to the Governors of 35 states in the US where laws have been made against the boycott of Israel.

That is, Israel and its people stood together against a company opposing their country. But now imagine that if the people of India came together against companies like Hyundai and KFC, would these companies be able to make such tweets on India's internal affairs from any other country.

We think the way India has shown its tough stand in this matter today is the beginning of a new chapter. And today we want to make a suggestion from our side. After these incidents, it may be possible that in the future, the Government of India will enter into a contract with foreign companies and ensure that along with doing business in India, respect India's policies.