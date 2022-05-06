DNA Special: Pakistan connection of 'Khalistani' terrorists arrested in Karnal

Pic Courtesy: ANI

In Haryana, police launched a special operation in Karnal and arrested four Khalistani terrorists. The police had received information about the movement of these terrorists from the IB. Based on this information, it stopped an Innova car near a toll plaza for checking. During the checking, the police recovered weapons, cartridges and explosives like RDX from the vehicle. According to police, the four terrorists belong to the terror outfit Babbar Khalsa and were carrying the consignment of weapons to Adilabad in Telangana.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parvinder and Bhupender. Among them, Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh are cousins and are residents of Ferozepur in Punjab, while one terrorist is from Ludhiana. The car from which these men were carrying the weapons was purchased two-three months ago.

According to the police, the four Babbar Khalsa International terrorists arrested in Karnal have a connection with Pakistan. And the four accused were working at the behest of Harvinder Singh Rinda, a Khalistani terrorist present in Pakistan.

Gurpreet Singh, a terrorist arrested in Karnal, has already been jailed in a case. It was in jail that he met a man named Rajveer. Rajveer was identified with Harvinder Singh Sandhu Rinda, a terrorist based in Pakistan. And he got a conversation between Gurpreet and Rinda. After this, Rinda supplied them with ammo and entrusted them with the responsibility of transporting them to Adilabad in Telangana. All four of them had to get a lot of money in return. During the interrogation of the terrorists, it has also been revealed that they have taken a similar consignment in Nanded in Maharashtra in the past.

According to the information received by Zee News, Harvinder Singh Sandhu Rinda is in Pakistan, and the intelligence agency ISI is protecting him. It is in the security of the ISI that he sits there and conducts terrorist activities in India. According to the intelligence inputs that we have, the ISI is engaged in reviving terror outfits in Punjab and other sensitive areas of the country, and in this work, the terrorist of the Babbar Khalsa, Rinda, is their pawn.

Rinda has the entire responsibility of reviving the model of Khalistan in India. His network is spread all over South Asia, through which he carries out the smuggling of weapons with drugs. According to intelligence sources, Rinda has already produced around 120 sleeper cells in India, which are active in different parts of the country.

Rinda's mind was also behind the blast that took place in Ludhiana court in December last year. He carried out this attack. Apart from this, Rinda is planning to infiltrate the terrorists into the coastal area of the country through the sea. And for this, he has already delivered consignments of weapons and RDX to many sensitive areas of the country.

According to reports, a large consignment of arms has been delivered to India recently through drones from Bamiyal sector of Pakistan's Punjab. Now, let us tell you how the terrorists are delivering weapons from Pakistan to India in spite of such tight security on the border, what is their pattern.

According to the police, the terrorist Rinda, who was sitting in Pakistan, had transported these weapons across the border by drone. For this, he sent these arrested terrorists through a mobile app to the location of the place where the drone had dropped the weapons. The location was from Ferozepur in Punjab. Following the location, the four terrorists picked up arms and RDX and then left for Telangana from there, but on intelligence inputs, they were nabbed in Karnal.

Now you know what is the connection between BKI i.e., Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan.

At present, Wadhwa Singh is the head of the BKI and security agencies claim that he is hiding in Pakistan and conspires with the Pakistan Army and ISI to carry out terror incidents in India. Apart from this, the deputy chief of this terrorist organization Mehal Singh and 20 other terrorists are also hiding in Pakistan. India has been trying to extradite him for a long time.

Pakistan has appointed former ISI chief Javed Nasir as the chairman of the Pakistan Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PGPC). The PGPC was formed in the year 1999 and is responsible for the care of gurudwaras in Pakistan. According to intelligence inputs, Sikh terrorist organizations present in Pakistan are working under the direct protection of General Nasir.

According to media reports in 2002, the ISI had tasked the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba to provoke terrorism again in Punjab. For this, Lashkar also trained Sikh terrorist organizations like BKI, International Sikh Youth Federation and Khalistan Zaindabad. Sources also claim that BKI also has links with India's most wanted terrorist don Dawood Ibrahim and the two are siding with each other in a variety of illegal activities.

Babbar Khalsa - Why is it called a terrorist organization?

The full name of the Babbar Khalsa is Babbar Khalsa International and its roots are associated with the nearly four-decade-old Khalistani movement. It was founded in 1979 by a terrorist named Talwinder Singh Parmar in Vancouver, Canada. His accomplice Sukhdev Singh Babbar was also the founding member of the terror outfit. Its first unit was built in Canada in 1981.

With the establishment, the organization started demanding a separate country Khalistan for the Sikhs, for which it carried out many terrorist incidents and also indulged in large-scale violence.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police and central security forces took strong action against the Khalistan movement and liberated Punjab from the influence of terrorism. Sukhdev Singh Babbar and Talwinder Singh Parmar died in 1992. Since his death, this terrorist organization has been on the low. However, now it is once again raising its head and trying to carry out terrorist acts.

Now, we will also tell you why this terrorist organization is so dangerous and what major terrorist incidents it has carried out.

On June 23, 1985, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) blew up Air India Flight 182 from Montreal, Canada to New Delhi. It is counted among the biggest terrorist attacks in history and all the 329 people on board the plane were killed in this attack.

About 10 years later, on August 31, 1995, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh was assassinated in a suicide attack. Beant Singh was present in his car outside the Punjab-Haryana Secretariat. Just then a fidayeen terrorist blew himself up, in which 18 people were killed in the attack and the Babbar Khalsa was said to be behind it.

In May 2005, BKI terrorists carried out bomb blasts in Delhi's Satyam Cinema and Liberty Cinema, injuring more than 40 people.

In October 2007, a bomb blast also took place at Shinger Cinema Hall in Ludhiana, in which 6 people were killed while more than 35 people were injured.

In addition, this terrorist organization carried out many major activities, (and committed several assassinations, including the head of the National Sikh Sangat.) Due to these incidents, BKI is considered a terrorist organization by many countries of the world along with India and today)) This organization is banned in countries like India, USA, Canada and UK.

Here you should also understand that our security agencies have foiled a major threat today, but the intelligence inputs available with Zee News are also saying that the threat has not been completely averted. According to sources in the intelligence agencies, there may still be many sleeper cells of terrorists in Delhi, Punjab and at places adjoining these places, and it is possible that such consignments of weapons and explosives may have been hidden here.

According to sources, through this, Pakistan and terrorists want to spoil the atmosphere of the country. The incidents of riots that have taken place in many states of the country recently are also being linked to this. That is, Pakistan wants to once again incite separatism and terrorism in Punjab and north India by making terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa a pawn. And wants to create the situation in the 80s.

From 1980 to 1984, the Khalistan movement in Punjab reached its peak, at that time hundreds of innocent people were murdered in Punjab in broad daylight and an attempt was made to create a confrontation between Hindus and Sikhs. Bhindranwala and his terrorists initially targeted the Nirankaris and those who opposed Khalistan and after that journalists, leaders, police and people from the Hindu community also came under attack. The situation in Punjab had deteriorated so much that even the army had to take the lead to handle them.

But today, the idea of Khalistan in India has been rejected by most of the Sikhs in the country. Yet, the Khalistani organisations sitting abroad still conspire to tear India to pieces. And these organisations also get the open support of Pakistan. Canada has also become a safe land for them.

In this, the politics of our country is also proving to be helpful to Pakistan by not wanting it. You will remember when for security reasons, the Central Government had extended the jurisdiction of the BSF in some states, including Punjab, Gujarat and West Bengal, especially Punjab had strongly opposed it. The opposition parties had also done a lot of politics by calling it an insult to the constitutional structure of the country, but the intelligence report that came to Zee News today also clearly mentions that if any wrong decision in the border area of Punjab, Pakistan and anti-national forces will get a chance to spread terror in Punjab again. The report, sent to the Union Home Ministry, also mentions the divided thinking of all political parties on the Khalistan movement in Punjab.