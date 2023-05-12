DNA Special: Pak Supreme Court calls Imran Khan's arrest 'unlawful'; here's what will happen next | Photo: File

On Thursday, Imran Khan received significant relief from the Pakistani Supreme Court. Imran was ordered immediately released from NAB after the Supreme Court declared Imran's arrest to be unlawful. No accused person may be detained from the Supreme Court, the High Court, or any other court, according to the Supreme Court.

NAB has disobeyed the judge, Pakistan's top court noted. According to the Supreme Court, Imran Khan's arrest was unlawful. They are unable to be held in custody in this circumstance.

The Chief Justice then declared, "We are ordering Imran Khan's release." Imran has been instructed by the Supreme Court to appear before the Islamabad High Court and submit to its ruling. After Imran Khan was taken into custody on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court, violence broke out all over Pakistan.

In many cities across the country, including Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Lahore, Imran's supporters demonstrated. Imran Khan's supporters were instigated by the former Prime Minister to break out violence, according to claims made by the Shehbaz government and the army.

Attacks occurred everywhere, from army headquarters to the homes of senior military officers, as a result of the dire situation. Public property and governmental structures were harmed. The situation grew so out of hand that, with the exception of Sindh, the army had to be stationed throughout Pakistan.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court asked Imran Khan to condemn the violence after his arrest, and then Imran Khan told the Supreme Court that, “I was kidnapped from the court premises. I was hit with sticks.”

Imran claimed he was treated in a criminal manner. Additionally, Imran stated to the Supreme Court that he wants elections rather than riots. Imran argued that since he was detained, he cannot be held accountable for the riots.

Imran Khan issued an appeal to PTI supporters not to use violence after the Supreme Court approved the release order for him. Imran Khan has been removed from the Supreme Court and brought to the Islamabad Police Lines guest house, where he will remain under the court's supervision. The Islamabad High Court will now hear Imran Khan's arrest today at 11 a.m.

