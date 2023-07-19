Headlines

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

Opposition forms INDIA front, faces challenges in coordination, seat distribution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

In a recent meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the formation of an anti-BJP front by the opposition parties. During a dinner program in Bengaluru, the front was officially named ‘INDIA’, standing for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The Congress party played a significant role in naming the front.

However, despite the formation of the opposition front, there are several challenges that need to be addressed. The foremost challenge lies in coordinating political parties with differing ideologies and vested interests. To overcome this, a proposal has been made to form a one-member committee and establish a separate office for the front.

Additionally, the front has not yet decided on the president or coordinator. With Sonia Gandhi's participation in the meeting, it is expected that Congress would prefer her as the front's president. Another challenge lies in electoral strategy, with plans to form separate groups and establish a common minimum program for opposition unity.

The most significant test of opposition unity will be seat distribution, as parties have not found a solid formula for sharing seats. A proposal has been made to form a group that can negotiate an agreement among all parties.

The common agenda among the opposition parties is to defeat the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have realized that fighting separate elections will not suffice in achieving this goal. Therefore, they have joined hands under the banner of INDIA, presenting it as a democratic and nation-saving front.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition parties during the meeting, accusing them of double standards and labeling their nationalist image as superficial. He pointed out issues related to familyism and corruption, stating that these parties prioritize their own families over the nation.

It is worth noting that several corruption cases are ongoing against many leaders from the Congress, AAP, RJD, TMC, Samajwadi Party, PDP, and DMK, who are part of the INDIA front. These cases have become a weak point for the opposition parties, as investigations by central agencies, including the CBI and ED, continue.

Despite the opposition's attempt to counter BJP's nationalism, they have faced challenges in countering the strong nationalistic image of the ruling party. BJP has often used issues such as the removal of Article 370, the surgical strike, India-China border tensions, and the COVID-19 vaccine to assert its nationalist stance.

As the opposition front INDIA takes shape, it will need to address coordination, electoral strategy, seat distribution, and challenges related to corruption cases. The coming months will test their unity and effectiveness in countering the ruling party's agenda.

