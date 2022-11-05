DNA Special on Delhi pollution: AQI-wise dos and don'ts

Delhi Pollution (File)

The choking air pollution has made Delhi a gas chamber. The air quality in Delhi has been above 400 for several days. The situation is so precarious that most of the schools in Delhi-NCR are conducting online classes.

There are 7 major causes of pollution in Delhi. This includes stubble burning, road dust, vehicle smoke, garbage burning, industry and smoke from power plants, and household fires. A study found that the share of all these factors in pollution varies from month to month. In Delhi, in October and November, the major contributor to air pollution are farm fires.

Between October 15 and November 15, when Delhiites are most affected by pollution, the share of stubble in pollution is 31.4 percent. The second reason is the smoke emanating from the vehicles and the third reason is the heaters or stoves used in houses.

According to this report, out of the total 7 reasons for Delhi's pollution, the burning of stubble is number one.

Here's how you can beat Delhi's pollution.

Before leaving home, check the Air Quality Index of your area. If the AQI is above 400, then try not to step out of the house. Do not do exercises, morning walks, marathons etc. Do indoor exercises only.

If the AQI is 300 to 400, then go out of the house wearing a mask. Stop outdoor activities.

If the AQI is between 200 and 300, then respiratory or heart patients should not leave the house. If you have to go out, go out wearing a mask.

As pollution increases, viral and bacterial infections also increase. Try to get the necessary vaccinations done.

Plant plants around your house. Keep the indoor environment as clean as possible.