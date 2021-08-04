DNA Special: Not victory, Indians are more interested in caste of Olympians

On August 1, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the Bronze Medal. But even before this victory, people started searching for her caste on the internet. According to Google Trends, the day Sindhu won the medal, her caste was the most searched on the Internet. That is, people were not interested in knowing who PV Sindhu defeated, by how much margin she defeated or what the story of her life is. People just wanted to know what her caste was. After Sindhu's victory, the number of people searching for her caste on the Internet increased by 700 percent. At the front in the race for finding her caste were the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Notably, PV Sindhu comes from Andhra Pradesh only.

Similarly, the religion of India's boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who reached the semi-finals, was also looked for on the internet. Lovlina's religion was at number three in whatever search people did on the internet regarding Indian Boxers. The people of Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra were most interested in Lovlina's religion.

People also did a lot of research on the internet about the caste of Wrestler Sakshi Malik.

However, this is not the first time that the caste of an Indian player has been looked for on the Internet in this way. In the year 2018, when Indian athlete Hima Das won the gold medal in the World Under 20 Championship, people searched for her caste the most on the internet.

Cricketer Sanju Samson's caste in India is most frequently searched on the internet. According to statistics, Sanju Samson's caste has been in Top Trends 7 times in the last one year.

This trend makes it clear that even today in India the biggest thing for most people is caste and people are more interested in knowing the caste of any successful person than knowing his/her story. Most of the marriages take place only after matching the castes and those who find a relationship through Matrimonial Sites on the Internet, most of them first apply the caste filter.

That's why we want to say that until the people of India do not stop looking at each other through the filter of castes, India's successes in the world will not trend.