DNA Special: With net worth now more than Wipro, Nestle and ONGC, Tirupati Temple continues to grow richer

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati's deity, for first time since its founding in 1933 declared its net worth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Tirupati Temple - File Photo

Today, we are talking about the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, the world’s richest Hindu temple, owns assets of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore including 10.25 tonnes of gold. The temple’s next worth of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati's presiding deity, for the first time since its founding in 1933 declared its net worth.

According to stock exchange data, the net worth of Nestle India is Rs 1.96 lakh crore while that of Wipro is Rs 2.14 lakh crore. Oil giant ONGC’s total assets are worth Rs 2.04 lakh crore while the net worth of Indian Oil is less than Rs 2 lakh crore. 

The temple’s assets include 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, about Rs 16,000 crore of deposits in banks, and 960 properties across India. All these total to over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The TTD’s report on temple’s net worth and assets also lists details of bank deposits made in 2019 and 2022. As on September 30, 2022, the temple trust’s fixed deposits in public and private banks alone are worth more than Rs 15,938 crore. In June 2019, it stood at Rs 13,025 crore.

The temple’s gold deposits in banks were more than 7 tonnes in 2019, but by September 30, 2022, it increased to 10.15 tonnes. 

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is growing richer and richer as the cash and gold offerings made by devotees at the hill temple continue to rise and fixed deposits in banks are also generating more income in view of increase in interest rates. 

