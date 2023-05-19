DNA Special: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to run soon, know route, distance covered, time

File Photo

Whenever Japan is talked about, the subject of bullet trains always comes up. Whenever there is a talk about bullet trains, the question arises when will bullet trains run in India? We will let you know that it would take four more years for the dream of the bullet train to come true in India.

The government has set a target to run the bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route by the year 2027. The bullet train is expected to start in India by the year 2027. The first bullet train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

The bullet train will cover a distance of 508 kilometers at a speed of 320 kilometers per hour and the journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai will be completed in about two hours.

Japan is called the father of bullet trains. The world's first bullet train was launched in Japan on October 1, 1964, and now an agreement has been made with Japan to run the first bullet train in India.

PM Modi and the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of the bullet train project on September 14, 2017. Japan Railways is helping the bullet train project in India. The cost of this project is Rs 1,800 crore. An agreement has also been signed with the Government of Japan for the same. In this project, more than 1000 Indian engineers and technicians will be trained by 20 Japanese experts.

Although it is also true that the speed of the bullet train project in India is very slow. According to official figures, till March only 30 percent of work on this project has been completed. 35.23 percent work of this project has been done in Gujarat.

While only 19.65 percent of work has been done in Maharashtra.

Although the government is assuring that the deadline set to launch the bullet train in India will be completed on time. So keep hope that you will be able to travel in India's bullet train by the year 2027.