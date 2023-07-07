DNA Special: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s repentance for atrocities against tribals sparks election debate

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washing feet of tribal victim (Photo - PTI)

The video of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh went insanely viral on social media, sparking a massive backlash against the state government and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who repented for the atrocity in an equally viral moment.

After this incident, the accused BJP leader Parvesh Shukla has been arrested. The National Security Act (NSA) has been imposed on him. He has not only been arrested and sent to jail, but the Shivraj government has also run a bulldozer at his ancestral house. That is, the law is doing its job and it is doing it fast.

This incident prompted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to call the tribal victim to his official residence and wash his feet in his house as an act of repentance, signifying it as a mark of respect for the tribal community, which has often been ostracized by upper castes.

But by washing the feet of the victim tribal youth, has the sins of the Madhya Pradesh government been washed away? Can the miserable condition of tribals in the Madhya Pradesh government be covered up by presenting a shawl to the aggrieved tribal youth?

Now there are two ways to look at this news. Either you can praise Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for respecting the victim tribal youth and apologizing. Or can you ask the question, should the chief minister have done this? And if it should, would he apologise to every aggrieved tribal man like this? It is also being looked at as a stunt for the upcoming MP elections.

In the year 2018, 1868 incidents related to atrocities on tribal communities were reported in Madhya Pradesh. In the year 2019, this figure increased to 1922. There was a 25 percent increase in such incidents in 2020 as compared to 2019 when 2,401 incidents were reported.

Further, in the year 2021, 2627 incidents of atrocities on the tribal community were reported. This is 29.8 percent of the total number of such incidents in the country that year. That is, almost one out of every three incidents of atrocities on the tribal community in the country takes place in Madhya Pradesh.

This repentance act of Shivraj Singh Chauhan happened at a time when assembly elections are in full swing in Madhya Pradesh. And the BJP leader's actions have given Congress an opportunity to prove the Shivraj government to be anti-tribal.

After this massive atrocity against the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh, only time will tell if the BJP government will work towards ending these incidents, or if this was just a damage control stunt before the elections.

