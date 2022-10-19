DNA Special: 'Monday Blues' and how workplace stress causes global losses of Rs 1 lakh crore every year (file photo)

Have you ever felt that there is a different irritation about Mondays? Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday as the 'worst day of the week'.

After the holidays of Saturday and Sunday are over, the arrival of Monday feels bad. There are several reasons to be particularly irritated about Mondays. The concept of Monday Blues is all over the world. Its effect is visible in India too. It disturbs our sleep patterns.

Many people spend Saturdays and Sundays sleeping after working all week. They think that after two days of continuous rest, they will be able to work well for the next week.

But due to two-day rest, the sleep pattern of the body gets disturbed. On Monday, one has to wake up early in the morning, and go to the office or work which is due to which the mood is not good. Sometimes people get angry quickly, and irritability remains.

If seen, there is usually a holiday in the offices on the weekend. Before that people have to work in the office for a full five days. Saturdays and Sundays are the days when people work on paused work for the whole week. In these 2 days of leave, they have to deal with household or other work.

One reason for Monday Blues is that people feel tied down on this day. In fact, on the weekend, people wake up at their own time according to their own time, go through the whole day without a timetable. They decide for themselves when to eat, when to sleep and when to watch TV or play.

There are many people who are not satisfied with their office work. Many people have to face stress in the office. Such people have to go to the office even without wanting to. For such people, their weekend is their me time.

They are able to live their life properly only on holidays. On holidays, he is able to keep office troubles away from himself. When such people are forced to go to office on Monday, they get angry. He starts feeling the same anger every Sunday because he has to go to the office on the next day i.e. Monday.

Office stress

After Monday Blues, now we will talk about stress in the office. In fact, the biggest reason for fear of Monday in the whole world is office stress.

The effect of stress on the workplace is that the whole world is losing Rs 1 lakh crore every year. WHO has recently advised the corporate world to create a good environment for its employees.

According to WHO, if the atmosphere at the workplace is not corrected, it will have a bad effect on the balance sheet. It also said only 60 percent of the world's population is working. And 15 percent of the world's working youth suffer from mental stress.

Overall, the workplace is becoming a place where people do not want to go. Perhaps this was a big reason that even after the COVID-19 pandemic, people wanted to do work from home.