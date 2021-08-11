DNA Special: Losing medal but winning hearts - meet Indian women's hockey team

Today, we will introduce you to the young players of the Indian women's hockey team. These girls of our country definitely lost to the Britain team in the bronze medal match, but they won the hearts of crores of people.

Such players who fight for medals are made of blood, sweat and tears and that's why these girls of our country cried a lot on that day after losing the bronze medal match. The big thing is that the struggle of the girls of our country is much more difficult than that of the girls of Britain and today these girls will tell you about this struggle themselves. You must have seen these girls playing matches on television, but you might not know about their struggle.

Before reaching the Tokyo ground, these girls played a match with a society that objected to girls wearing shorts, objecting to returning home late at night. They played the match with the family who wanted to get him married before the game and with the arrangement where it is not easy for any poor player to make a name.

But now these girls have become an inspiration for 65 crore women of the country.

This is not a fake reality show, but the reality of real life. Their tears are coming out not for the camera and TRP but by remembering their difficulties.

Imagine the youngest player in this team. 19-year-old Salima Tete played hockey for the first time wearing shoes in the year 2013.

The team's goalkeeper Savita Punia's father got him a kit of Rs 18,000 to make her a goalkeeper while his salary at that time was only Rs 9,000.

Vandana Kataria, another player of the team, lost her father when she was preparing for the Olympic Games but after talking to the family, Vandana decided that she would not leave the training midway and go home. Think how difficult this decision must have been for her.

Similarly, Sushila Chanu always wanted to build a house for her family. And now her dream will be fulfilled.

We told these stories to you so that you should appreciate the tears of these players as much as you appreciate them when they win these medals.

Today, we want to appeal to the central government and all the state governments that the amount of money that the players who win bronze medals get, that money should be given to all these women players as well.

The Haryana government has announced that it will give a reward of Rs 50 lakh each to the nine female players of the state involved in this team.

A while ago, the Punjab government has also made a similar announcement and said that it will give a reward of Rs 50 lakh each to two women hockey players of their state. It is necessary to take such steps because these girls have reached here after many struggles.