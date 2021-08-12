Headlines

Analysis

DNA Special: Less work, more ruckus in Parliament

Many MPs said that they have not seen such an atmosphere in Parliament in their entire lives.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 06:42 AM IST

Climate is changing but the politics of our country is not. If you look at today's scenes of the Parliament of India, you will feel as if there is a wrestling match going on here.

When the government brought the insurance bill in Rajya Sabha this evening, the opposition leaders started creating ruckus and 40 to 50 Marshals had to be called to stop them. These MPs remained calm on OBC Bill yesterday and passed this bill without creating any ruckus. But as soon as the second bill was introduced in the Parliament, they started creating a ruckus. After this, many MPs said that they have not seen such an atmosphere in Parliament in their entire lives.

Yesterday as well, the same scene was witnesses in Rajya Sabha when Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa stood on the table and tore the Rule Book of Parliament.

After this, today Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu became very emotional and said that the incident affected him so much that he could not sleep through the night.

The sad thing is that the money that is spent on the proceedings of the Parliament goes from the peope's pockets through tax. People expect the country's MPs to raise the issues related to them in the Parliament, but this time the productivity of the Parliament has been only 22 percent. That is, 78 percent of the money that went out of people's pockets was wasted this time too.

