DNA Special | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others for murder, criminal conspiracy

Police have filed a charge sheet against Union Minister Ajay Mishra`s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Mishra is the prime accused in the case, and he has been accused of running over and killing four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021.

In the charge sheet, charges have been framed under sections 302, 307, 326, 147, 148, 149, 120B, 427 and section 177. The police told the court that there were sufficient grounds to frame charges against all the accused.

On Monday, the court had rejected the petition of Ashish Mishra, in which he appealed to discharge himself from the case. The court said that a case should be run against him. That's why police filed a charge sheet against him on Tuesday. Now, he will have to undergo a trial.

Last year, the Supreme Court had also made very strong remarks in this matter. In fact, Ashish Mishra got bail after the UP elections. The top court cancelled the bail of Mishra in this case and sent the case to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration. Along with this, the Supreme Court had allowed Mishra to file a bail petition again in the Allahabad High Court.

But the fresh appeal for bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court. After this, Mishra surrendered in court. Ashish Mishra is in jail ever since the bail is cancelled.

The trial in this case will start on December 16. While the hearing on the bail of Ashish Mishra in the Supreme Court will be held on December 12.



On October 3, 2021, in Lakhimpur Kheri district, farmers were demonstrating on the road in protest against the erstwhile farm laws. In the case, Ashish Mishra allegedly rammed the protesting farmers. After this, violence erupted in which a total of eight people including four farmers were killed.