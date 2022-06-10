Headlines

DNA Special: Know story of Indian woman cyclist who faced harassment by coach in Slovenia

The Indian cycling contingent was sent back from Slovenia when a leading female cyclist accused the coach of the team of harassment and misbehavior.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 06:21 AM IST

Workplace harassment is a tale that is not unknown to the women of the world, but the story of a female Indian cyclist will inspire all the women in India to fight against sexual harassment. This female player went to Slovenia with her team for coaching and training.

During this training camp, the coach of the team misbehaved with this female player several times and threatened that if she did not listen to the coach, she would be fired from the team, ruining her career. Despite this, her spirits were not suppressed and she sent her complaints to the Sports Authority of India, leading to the coach being fired.

Lakhs of women in our country face similar situations at home, in offices, in markets, in schools, and in colleges and most of them often remain silent because of their future or because of slander. This incident will inspire women across the nation to speak up if they face harassment or misdemeanor.

The entire story of this female cyclist began at a training camp, where Indian players are sent every year by the Sports Authority of India. Similarly, a group of athletes was sent to a training camp in Slovenia this year for coaching.

The training camp in Slovenia was to be conducted from May 14 to June 15. Just three days before leaving for the European country, the female cyclist was called up by her coach who said that there are not enough rooms in the hotel, and she will have to stay with him in his room.

After reaching Slovenia, the player raised the demand of having her own room in the hotel, but coach R K Sharma was not content with her request, and allegedly misbehaved with her. He reportedly also said that the cyclist will be eliminated from the national team and her career would be ruined.

The player was not fazed even after these threats and continued with her training. The coach further refused to take the player to a cycling event in Germany. The player was not suppressed even after this incident and alleged that the coach even tried to sexually harass her after all this.

He reportedly forcibly entered her room and misbehaved with her, prompting her to file a complaint against him. An investigation committee was formed by the Sports Authority of India, and the allegations against Sharma were found to be true.

Since the complaint, the coach has been sacked from his position and the female cyclist has become an inspiration for all those who face harassment at their workplace. In fact, another female athlete spoke up about her experience after the story of the cyclist surfaced.

This player is a part of India's Women's Sailing Team and it is said that recently when a training camp was organized in Germany, her coach behaved toward her in an objectionable manner. Acting on the allegations, the Yachting Association of India has launched an inquiry into the coach.

This shows that women should take inspiration from these players, speak up about their experiences of harassment and abuse, and fight the injustices against them.

