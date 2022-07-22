DNA Special: Know how cross-voting in Presidential Elections 2022 led to Droupadi Murmu’s victory

President elect Droupadi Murmu (Photo - PTI)

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu created history by winning the presidential elections 2022 with a massive majority, defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. After the poll results, both opposition and NDA leaders hailed the victory of Murmu, celebrating her leadership.

Yashwant Sinha, who was earlier a part of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), gave tough competition to Murmu but ended up losing out to the first-ever tribal president-elect. Between 1999 and 2004, when the NDA government was in power in the country, Sinha was also the finance minister and foreign minister of the country in this government.

The opposition parties in India elected Yashwant Sinha as their presidential candidate, with the hope that some of the party members from the BJP will cross-vote in the favour of the opposition candidate. This entire narrative failed, as something opposite to this happened in the presidential elections.

Despite Yashwant Sinha being the joint candidate of the opposition, many leaders from the opposition parties ended up cross-voting for Droupadi Murmu, making her the next president of India. Surprisingly, many of the leaders who cross-voted for Murmu belong to the Congress party.

The data shows that many opposition MLAs from Jharkhand, Odisha, Haryana, and Gujarat ended up cross-voting for Murmu, and not for Yashwant Sinha. MLAs claimed that they “heard the voiced of their inner souls” while voting for the tribal leader. In Assam, the IUDF party claims that at least 20 Congress MLAs voted in support of Droupadi Murmu.

Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav had already announced that he would never support Yashwant Sinha. In Odisha, Congress MLA Mohammad Mokim himself has said that he supported Droupadi Murmu in the elections as she is the daughter of Odisha.

Apart from this, the ruling party BJD of Odisha, YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh, BSP of Mayawati, and JDS party of Karnataka had already announced that they will support Draupadi Murmu in the elections. Jharkhand, which is headed by Hemant Soren-led JMM and Congress alliance, also ended up supporting Murmu in the elections.

We also have the tally of how many cross-voting has taken place in which state. 1 in Arunachal Pradesh, 22 in Assam, 6 each in Bihar and Chhattisgarh, 4 in Goa, 10 in Gujarat, 1 in Haryana, 2 in Himachal Pradesh, 10 in Jharkhand, 19 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 in Maharashtra and seven in Meghalaya have cross-voted.

That is, these MLAs deviated from the party line and voted for Droupadi Murmu in place of Yashwant Sinha. Apart from this, 17 out of 748 MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also cross-voted and voted in favor of Droupadi Murmu.

The election of Droupadi Murmu as president is important in many ways. It has political meaning and it has social meanings. Droupadi Murmu comes from the tribal community and is set to become the first tribal president of India. With her becoming the 15th President of India, the acceptance of the tribal community in India is set to increase.

Many leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar, and even rival candidate Yashwant Sinha hailed Murmu’s election as the next President of India.

