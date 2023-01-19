Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAnalysis

DNA Special: Know all about the horrors of human trafficking of Adivasi girls in Rajasthan

A human trafficking ring has been targeting Adivasi girls in Rajasthan, creating an environment of terror for the families.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

DNA Special: Know all about the horrors of human trafficking of Adivasi girls in Rajasthan
DNA Special: Know all about the horrors of human trafficking of Adivasi girls in Rajasthan

While India is a country where we offer prayer to goddesses and believe that girls are the reincarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, the shame and horrors of human trafficking still linger in our society. A recent case of human trafficking will definitely give you sleepless nights.

While the daughters of this country are reaching new heights of success, many girls are still considered goods and are kidnapped and sold. Zee News exposed the devils of society who have been involved in the human trafficking of girls in Rajasthan, a region bordering Gujarat.

Gangs of human traffickers keep an eye on the daughters of poor and uneducated families. These people take away girls from villages in tribal areas by coaxing or intimidation. After that these minor girls are sold in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Due to the delay in getting the girls' buyers, the gang members keep raping these minor girls every day. The abducted girl is also married to people three to four times her age. After this, fake identity cards and marriage certificates of girls are made and taken to other states by private vehicle. There the abducted girls bid. The abducted girl is handed over to the highest bidder.

This story is about a minor girl living in Mohd village of Udaipur who had gone to work in the direction of Gujarat, where she got trapped in the clutches of the brokers. The girl was later sold to Shyam Singh of Barmar for Rs 4 lakh.

The brokers had made fake identity cards by threatening the victim girl and had also got the court marriage done. Somehow the girl called her father and told him how she had fallen into the clutches of human traffickers.

When the family came to know about the reality, they raised 50 to 60 thousand rupees with difficulty by mortgaging the land and property, and by giving this amount to the brokers, they got their girl child released.

You have heard the plight of the families of girls who were sold in the clutches of touts from which you must have got an idea that how the work trafficking of girls has become an organized industry in the tribal villages of Rajasthan.

READ | Meet 'Santro' Ravi, accused of sex trafficking and owning escort service, linked to Congress and BJP big shots

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, superhit movies of Laal Singh Chaddha star
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.