DNA Special: 'Kanpur test' of PM Modi's popularity

The people of Kanpur had never imagined that one day, world-class metro rail would run in their city too. But today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this metro in Kanpur. He travelled in this metro after buying a ticket and during his journey, thousands of people stood on the roofs of the houses around the metro line in the hope that PM Modi might be visible to them from the metro window. Similarly, thousands of people welcomed him by standing on the road. Today, we will tell you that what is the importance of Kanpur in this election and at the same time, we will also tell you what is the place of Kanpur in the history of our country.

Once upon a time, Kanpur was called Manchester of the East. But now, the same Kanpur is considered the dirtiest city in the world. And as soon as the people of Kanpur got Rs 11,000 crore metro today, they started spitting on metro pillars and stations. This is the saddest aspect of development.

The Prime Minister also attended the convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur. During this ceremony. some students were in another hall and were virtually listening to the Prime Minister. Therefore, after his speech, the PM also met these students. During this, he was also seen talking to the students in a light-hearted manner. Prime Minister Modi also gave the mantra of self-reliant India to the country through this program.

A total of Rs 11,000 crore have been spent on the metro gift given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kanpur. This will not only give relief to the people troubled by the traffic problem but also the possibilities of investment will increase in Kanpur, which is called the financial capital of Uttar Pradesh. Investment in any city depends on the connectivity there. Besides, the BJP hopes that the Kanpur Metro will also help it in taking many people to the polling station. Kanpur is the neighbouring district of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh and has a large number of industrial units.

Now due to more industrial units, this district connects itself directly to other districts of Purvanchal. Because in these districts, the route of trade passes through Kanpur, it is a huge market for small towns and districts. Therefore, whatever change will happen here, it will have an impact on the rest of the districts as well. There are a total of 10 Vidhan Sabha seats in Kanpur out of which seven are with BJP. From this, you can understand why Kanpur is important for PM Modi.