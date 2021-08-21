DNA Special: Kabul airport, the ticket to freedom

The conditions at Kabul airport are worse than hell at the moment. According to media reports, there can be at least 80,000 people around Kabul Airport. But according to our sources, one to 1.5 lakh people are gathered within 5 km radius of Kabul airport. There, the Taliban terrorists have also made their three check posts, from where there have been many reports of firing on the crowd.

An Afghan news channel has reported that every 8 to 10 minutes gunshots are coming near Kabul airport. So far, 12 people have been reported dead in this firing. But this figure could be higher. The Taliban are standing outside the airport with guns, while the airport is occupied by the forces of America and NATO, ie the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The armies of these countries are deciding who will be allowed to enter the airport and who will not.

At present, Kabul airport is a barbed wall, on one side of which there is torture and death and on the other, there is hope for a good life. On one hand, there is a scene of terrible tragedy and on the other, there is hope for help. This wall of Kabul airport and these barbed walls on it will also remind you of a border between two countries, in which people of one country want to demolish this wall at any cost and go to another country.

According to the Doha peace accord, the United States has set a target of removing its military and civilians from Afghanistan by September 11. That is, America is working under one target like a multi-national company and it has nothing to do with these millions of people of Afghanistan. The 30 countries of NATO have also left millions of people to die.

Thousands of people are waiting for the US and NATO forces to rescue them and take them as refugees in their countries. But the truth is that this will never happen. These countries have captured the airport only so that they can evacuate their civilians and forces from Afghanistan.

At this time only four types of people can enter Kabul Airport. First, those who came to Afghanistan from other countries. Second, who are diplomats of different countries. Third, foreign journalists. And fourth, those who have visa of any country. Of those who are standing outside the airport, 99 percent are citizens of Afghanistan, who do not have a visa or passport from any country. These people have reached the airport in the hope that if they somehow enter the airport once, some country's plane will take them with them and they will save their lives from the Taliban. This is what happened on the day the Taliban captured Kabul. A large number of people had entered the airport and some of them even got a place in the planes of America and other countries. But after that day, it never happened again.

Now such people are not being allowed to enter and even if they are doing so, then Taliban terrorists are firing on them. Due to this, more than 40,000 vehicles have been jammed near Kabul Airport. This jam is so dangerous that even if a person has a visa, he cannot reach the airport easily.

International news agency Reuters has reported that 18,000 people have been rescued from Kabul airport so far and this number will increase further. Apart from this, 5,000 US soldiers are present inside Kabul Airport. We have also received the news that today, the Taliban shot a German citizen who was going to Kabul airport. Apart from this, some Australian staff were also stopped and assaulted on the way to Kabul Airport.

When India was partitioned on 15th August 1947, people just wanted to board the trains by any means and today the people of Afghanistan also want to board the planes by any means. This shows that time, date and place change, but tragedy and its pain never change.