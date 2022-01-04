DNA Special: Is Omicron the natural vaccine for COVID-19?

Now we will tell you the biggest positive news of this year, which is about Omicron. You must be watching news channels or reading about it in newspapers and would feel that coronavirus has exploded in India. All the news channels are trying to tell you that the infection is spreading manifold in India. And by doing this, an attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of fear, because fear is something that is easily accessible to buyers. But today, we will tell you that Omicron is not your enemy but your friend. A study conducted in the US has found that the Omicron variant is such a natural vaccine of coronavirus, which can end this epidemic by the end of this year.

When the Spanish Flu came in 1918, it caused a lot of devastation. But later, when this epidemic entered the year 1922, it almost ended after weakening. So after 100 years, in the year 2022 too, will the condition of coronavirus be like Spanish Flu?

According to research conducted at Yale University in America, there were more mutations in Omicron than in Delta Variant. In simple words, you can also call mutation as the nature of the virus. That is, any virus keeps changing its nature. And sometimes, these mutations make the virus weaker or more dangerous than before. All the mutations in the coronavirus in the year 2020 and 2021 made this virus dangerous for humans. But Omicron can eliminate this virus, you understand it with this.

You know that Omicron spreads faster than Delta Variant. But the study done in America says that this speed of spread of its infection will help in ending this pandemic. The faster Omicron spreads, the faster it will replace the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more dangerous. Secondly, Omicron is more contagious, but in most cases, it does not require hospitalization for the patient. Rather, just as the common cold goes away in four to five days, its symptoms also go away in four to five days in a similar manner. And you can understand this from the fact that home isolation for patients infected with Omicron in America has been reduced to only five days. There, people who have had Omicron can go out of the house after five days of being infected if they don't have the symptoms. However, during this time, they will have to wear a mask. Most importantly, this variant is also working as a natural vaccine.

In the UK, people who have been cured of Omicron have found high-level antibodies. Antibodies are the protective shield of your body, which fights against viruses and other diseases like coronavirus. And the vaccine that you get now, makes antibodies in the body. But this study says that the antibodies made in the body from Omicron are so powerful that no vaccine can develop these antibodies. And perhaps, this is the reason that even when the cases of coronavirus increase in countries like America and Britain, it is not being considered serious. At present, 2.5 lakh coronavirus cases are being found in America and about 1.5 lakh in Britain every day. But despite this, the death toll there is three to four times less.

This shows that people are getting infected with Omicron but this infection is not dangerous for your body. And the figures of hospitalization that have been found in this variant so far also tell the same. In the Delta variant, 30 patients out of every 100 had to be hospitalized within three to four days of infection. But in Omicron, this figure is only 10 to 13 patients out of every 100. And even in these 13 patients, 50 percent of the patients do not need oxygen. And we think that this is very positive news.