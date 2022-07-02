DNA Special: Is Nupur Sharma responsible for Udaipur tailor’s murder? Know what SC thinks

File photo

Today, the Supreme Court slammed former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, leaving the entire nation asking the same question – is the former BJP spokesperson responsible for the violence that erupted in Udaipur after the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu?

Another question raised by the public was can the Udaipur incident be justified by the perpetrators Mohommad Riaz Attari and Gaus Mohommad by saying that Prophet Muhammad was hurt by the remarks made by Nupur Sharma?

These are all the questions that the people of the country are asking today after this debate was started to post the Supreme Court's observation, which has termed Nupur Sharma as the reason behind the Udaipur incident, which led to the death of a common man.

The Supreme Court heard the matter regarding a petition filed by Nupur Sharma demanding that all the FIRs registered against her across the country be transferred to the same place, which is Delhi. She said that due to this case, she was constantly being threatened with rape and murder, and it was impossible for her to travel to different states due to security issues.

The apex court, in turn, rejected the plea filed by Nupur Sharma, saying that the discretion of the court does not allow the bench to take such a step. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court bench also slammed Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which sparked a debate in the country.

The court said that Nupur Sharma has provoked the sentiments of the people by commenting on Prophet Mohammad. The court also said that Nupur Sharma is the sole culprit for the tense situation in the country at present and the only reason for the unfortunate incident that has taken place in Udaipur is also her statement against the Prophet.

The Supreme Court further expressed its anger over the words said by the former BJP leader, urging Nupur Sharma to apologize for her statements to the entire country. Further, the court also questioned the Delhi Police over its working style in the case filed against Sharma.

The court also said that Nupur Sharma is the spokesperson of a party, but that does not mean that he has been given a legal license to make such statements. And the court also criticized Nupur Sharma over the petition. In short, the court has held Nupur Sharma's statement guilty for the entire episode.

Now people are asking, if someone is offended by the comments of a certain public figure, is killing an innocent man over these remarks justified? You will often hear governments, leaders, and the world's biggest institutions saying that terrorism cannot be the solution to any issue. No country justifies violence. But imagine what would happen if our system justified such incidents?

Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made a shocking statement regarding Supreme Court’s statements on Nupur Sharma. He described the accused in the Udaipur murder case as children and said that he was not angry with them. The Congress leader further added that he held the Modi government responsible for this incident.

In 2020, when a teacher named Samuel Paty was strangulated to death in France for showing the cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, the courts and the government there did not say that Samuel Paty was responsible for the incident. In fact, the French government and the courts there took this seriously and said that such incidents were the result of Islamic fundamentalism, against which the whole country should fight with a united front.

In the end, the question brought up by the Supreme Court still stands – is Nupur Sharma responsible for the murder of common man Kanhaiya Lal Sahu?

