DNA Special: Is Gujarat ready to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy?

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan. It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, according to IMD.

There is a possibility of heavy damage due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. But that question -- is the government ready to deal with Biparjoy? To reduce the effect of the storm, the government and the system are determined with full promptness.

In Gujarat, more than 50,000 people have been evacuated and sent to shelter homes from 7 districts within 10 km from the coast.

18 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been kept on standby in danger-prone areas in Gujarat.

Western Railway has said that as a precautionary measure, 69 trains have been cancelled in the affected areas so far.

The Gujarat government has also kept 150 ambulances on standby in the cyclone-hit areas.

In 497 hospitals, doctor's holidays under emergency services have been cancelled.

As a precautionary measure, the Gujarat government has also removed about 1,500 hoardings in the danger-prone areas to avoid damage caused by them.

Apart from this, around 21,000 boats, 27 ships and 24 big ships have been parked at safe places at the ports of Gujarat. Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer Task Force units are on standby with boats and rescue equipment.

The IMD said the intensity of rainfall in parts of the state would increase as the cyclone approaches, with isolated places in the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar likely to witness extremely heavy rains.

