DNA Special: Inside the tweet revolution against new Twitter boss Elon Musk

Twitter revolution against Elon Musk | Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk is telling the world that he is going to make Twitter such a free space where everyone can put their views. He keeps talking about making Twitter a place where there would be no attempt to stifle ideas.

But there is a contradiction between the views of Elon Musk and his behaviour. Elon Musk, who talks about free speech, gets irritated by the tweets of his own employees. After reading the tweet against him, he insults the tweeter and expels him on Twitter itself.

This is the reason why the owner of Twitter is going viral with a special name all over the world today. Twitterati around the world are calling Elon Musk the 'Supreme Parasite'.

At the San Francisco office of Twitter, people are venting their anger on Elon Musk through a projector. When Elon Musk Musk bought Twitter, he had said that he was going to make many big changes in it. And for this, he has taken some such steps, for which he is being opposed. This is the reason why many such words were used for Elon Musk at this office in San Francisco, which will surely sting Elon Musk. For example, Elon Musk is being called Supreme Parasite, ruthless hoarder, incompetent billionaire, law-breaking rich, ordinary human being and racist.

A case has been registered against Elon Musk in San Francisco. In fact, according to the WARN i.e. Worker adjustment and Retraining notification law there, if a company fires more than 50 employees at a time, they have to give written notice at least 60 days in advance. While the employees here were fired after being told 3 days ago.

Now the question is, what has Elon Musk done, for which he is facing so much opposition. You must be wondering why people are angry with the richest person in the world. So one of the reasons is Twitter. In fact, when Elon Musk bought Twitter, this micro-blogging site was running at a loss. By buying it, Elon Musk planned to bring it into profit. For this he prepared 2 plans.

First, on the orders of Elon Musk, Twitter's bluetick account holders had to pay $8 i.e. about Rs 720 every month. Bluetick is believed to be given to the official account holder. There was a dispute regarding the blue tick which was bought for money. Actually many wrong name account holders bought Blue Tick by paying money. Because of this, this plan of earning flopped. However, according to Elon Musk, he is going to start it again from next week.

When the first planning failed, Elon Musk worked on the second plan to make Twitter a profitable business. The second plan was – cost cutting

Elon Musk took over Twitter on 26 October. On November 1, Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter. Twitter employed 7,500 employees on November 4, but within a week of Elon Musk becoming CEO, 3,600 were fired. That is, only 3,900 employees were left in Twitter. Not only this, Elon Musk fired 4 thousand employees out of 5600 employees working on contract. About 90 percent of the staff were fired from the Twitter office in India alone.

Elon Musk has come under fire for large-scale firing at Twitter. Not only this, Elon Musk is also becoming a victim of the anger of his own employees. Elon Musk, who says big things in less words on Twitter

On November 9, he sent an email to all its remaining 3,900 employees. All these employees were ordered to stop work from home, and were called to the office for work. But this decree of its CEO Elon was opposed by the employees of Twitter itself, after which Elon Musk had to withdraw his decision on November 10 itself.

After this, Elon Musk once again sent another email on November 16. This time he told his employees- Either they adopt hardcore work culture, or else increase the working hours and put full emphasis.

In this email, Elon Musk gave do or die type two options to his remaining 3 thousand 900 employees. He had to choose between two options within 24 hours. Listen to the options given by Elon.

The first option was- Yes, I will accept the terms of the company. Employees who chose this option were assured of a job. The second option was- No, I will leave Twitter. The employees opting for this option were to be fired, although they were to be given 3 months' salary.

This email was a kind of threat given to Twitter employees. The real meaning of this email written in civilised language was that either he should accept the conditions of Elon or else he should take the money and leave the job. Elon Musk thought that like the owners of Indian films of the 80s, he would threaten his employees, and the employees would start working silently fearing his threat. But alas, this arrogance of Elon Musk is not supported by more than half of the employees.

The verdict has broken. It is reported that more than half of the approximately 3900 employees in Twitter are deciding to leave the job. All these people are expressing their views on Twitter and other social media sites. The situation has become such that the people working at the manager level in Twitter do not know which application will work and which will not.

Elon Musk has become a villain in front of the world in order to show himself as a cool boss on Twitter. Till date so many people have left their jobs at Twitter that reports are coming here that it may go down anytime. In fact, a large number of such employees have stopped working, who fix the fault when it comes. Not only this, the entire team that fact-checks the right and wrong tweets on Twitter has left the job. In such a situation, the ability to recognize the wrong content will also be affected. But in spite of all this, people believe that Elon Musk's arrogance has not diminished.

READ | Indian Twitter alternative Koo offers to hire employees fired by new boss Elon Musk