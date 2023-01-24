DNA Special: INS Vagir inducted into Indian Navy, how it will boost India's maritime strength (Photo: Twitter/DefPROMumbai)

The fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir has been commissioned into the Indian Navy. Known as the silent killer of the sea, Vagir has been built in Mazagon Dockyard of Mumbai under Mission Make in India.

INS Vagir had a long association with the Indian Navy as it was handed over to it by Russia in 1973. This submarine remained a part of the Indian Navy for nearly three decades and was decommissioned on June 7, 2001. But remembering its services, this Scorpene class submarine was also given the same name and thus INS Vagir returned to the Indian Navy once again becoming more dangerous than before.

INS Vagir

Vagir is the name of a sandfish which is considered a dangerous predator of the sea. Similarly, INS Vagir is also a dangerous hunter which can destroy its enemies without being noticed.

More than 80 percent of the components and equipment used in Vagir are completely indigenous. It can attack without making a sound in the sea and in the sight of the enemy. This 221 feet long submarine weighs about 1565 tonnes.

The pipes that have been installed inside it, if they are added, then their length will reach about 11 kilometers. While cables and other wires of about 60 km length have been installed in it.

It is made from a special type of steel which can withstand the pressure of water even after reaching a depth of 350 meters i.e. 1150 feet in the sea. Not only this, once in the water, Vagir can travel up to 12,000 kilometers at a speed of about 22 nautical miles.

It can stay in water continuously for 50 to 60 days and can do its work without being seen by the enemy. This submarine of the Scorpene class has been handed over to the Indian Navy after being built within a record two years including its sea trials. Earlier it took many years to build these submarines. This shows the power of a self-reliant India.