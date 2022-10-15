Search icon
DNA Special: Indian economy in top gear

The IMF predicts that in 2023 there will be a recession in the world. But in this darkness of recession, India will be the guiding light.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Photo: Reuters

Recession is such a word that people get scared when they hear it. Because a recession stops the progress of the economy of a country. And its effect is everywhere. 

Demand starts decreasing, production starts decreasing, employment opportunities are less, people lose their jobs. Overall, recession scares the government, the country and the common man. 

But if you’re an Indian, there’s no need to panic. Actually there is good news about India in the midst of the fear of recession.

The IMF predicts that in 2023 there will be a recession in the world. But in this darkness of recession, India will be in the form of light. This means that when the whole world will be in recession, then this will be an opportunity for India.

The IMF has released several projections this week regarding the economics of the world in the coming days. And out of all these estimates, the country which has been praised the most and the country which has been relied on the most is India. 

The Indian economy is estimated to be the fastest growing. If there is a recession in 2023, then only India is expected to support the world.

According to the IMF, India will become the world's third largest economy in the financial year 2028 and the Indian economy will exceed $5.30 trillion. That is, after America and China, India's economy will be at number three.

The Indian economy, which is currently at number five, will overtake Japan and Germany. According to the IMF, in the year 2025-26, the economy of India will be equal to the economy of Germany, which is the fourth largest economy in the world. 
At the same time, in 2027-28, India will be ahead leaving Japan behind. India's economy is expected to exceed $5.30 trillion in 2028 while Japan's economy will exceed $5.17 trillion.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says that India will move forward very strongly in the coming days. And during India's presidency of G20, India will leave its mark in the whole world. 

Actually, India will preside over the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022. And under the chairmanship of India, the G20 summit will be held in India in 2023. Apart from this, India will also chair the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in 2023. That is, India will preside over the world's two most important international economic organisations.

What the IMF has to say about India

This week the IMF released its GDP growth forecast for 2023. According to the growth rate forecast released by the IMF, India's economy will grow the fastest in the world in 2023.

According to the estimate released by the IMF, India's growth rate will be 6.1 percent, while 1 in America, 4.4 in China, 1.6 in Japan, 1.2 percent growth rate in Spain has been expected. The growth rate is expected to be less than 1 percent. While the growth rate of Italy, Germany and Russia will be negative.

First Covid-19, then Russia-Ukraine war, then due to problems like flood-drought in different parts of the world and rising inflation, the economic crisis is increasing all over the world. World recession is expected in 2023. 

The IMF praised the digital revolution in India, the plan to give direct money to farmers by linking everyone with Aadhaar. Along with this, the schemes being run for the economically weak people have also been praised a lot. 

