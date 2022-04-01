DNA Special: India’s growing geopolitical influence amid Russia-Ukraine war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss and US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh are all present in the Indian capital Delhi today. It was Daleep Singh who prepared the entire roadmap for imposing economic sanctions on Russia in the US. This shows India's diplomatic strength. India is the only country in the world that is also talking to Russia and also to the US.

In the beginning, these same Western countries had criticized India a lot and said that India should not support Russia in this war. And these countries also tried to put pressure on India for this. In addition, these countries closed all means of negotiations with Russia and imposed hundreds of economic sanctions in order to win Ukraine's trust.

India didn't do that. India maintained contact with Russia, despite criticism. And today, ministers of these Western countries are visiting India because they want to reach Russia through India. That is, they want to use the communication channel that India has with Russia, and for this they are coming to India on a tour.

The war began on February 24. Since then, 20 Prime Ministers, Ministers and Secretary-level officials from 17 countries have visited India. And out of these 17 countries, there are 8 countries whose Foreign Minister and Deputy Foreign Minister have visited India.

Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan was the first to visit India on March 15. And during this time, met the Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Canada is part of the same NATO that led to the war.

Apart from Canada, the Austrian Foreign Minister also visited India between March 19 and March 21. Austria is part of the European Union, which is also giving Ukraine arms help with support in this war.

On March 22 and 23, the Foreign Minister of Greece also visited India. Greece is also part of NATO countries. On March 25, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was also in India. He had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. China stands with Russia in this war, but it also wants to keep in touch with western countries. And that is why the Chinese Foreign Minister also visited India.

Apart from this, ministers and prime ministers of some other countries have also visited India in the last one month.

Among them is the name of the Prime Minister of Japan, who visited India on March 19 and 20 and met the Prime Minister. Japan is part of the QUAD countries and has also imposed several economic sanctions on Russia in support of Ukraine in this war. While India is also talking to Japan, being fair in this war, and is also in touch with the Foreign Minister of Russia.

Apart from Japan, ministers and policy advisers from the US, Austria, Brazil, Ireland, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, France and Germany have also visited India. That is, India has become a hub at this time, where leaders from all over the world are gathering and discussing global politics and war.

That is, at this time, two blocks are seen to be formed in the world, in which on one side there are countries like Russia and China. On the other side are the US and the rest of the West. India remains a bridge of dialogue between those countries. And has emerged as the world's great power.

However, India is also important for these countries for a few other reasons.

India is the largest democracy in the world. It is currently the world's fifth fastest growing economy

This whole news shows that India had adopted a strategy of maintaining the same distance from Russia and Ukraine at the beginning of the war. He succeeded. And in this war, the most sensible thing has been done by India.