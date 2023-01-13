DNA Special: Increasing cybercrimes raise concern, here's how you can prevent yourself from getting duped

The internet has made life simpler because all information is just a click away. People frequently use the internet to look up solutions to problems. Similarly, if someone needs the customer service number for any bank or online store, they can Google it. Cyber attackers take advantage of these individuals and con them. Simply put, the practise of blindly believing everything you read on Google can lead to online fraud.

A lot of people use the internet to do things like withdraw money from their bank accounts, pay insurance premiums, activate or deactivate their ATM cards, and complain about any errors they made when they were shopping online. People call customer service and helpline numbers they find on Google without first verifying their validity, which leads to fraud.

Recently, Noida resident Sabhajit Yadav was the victim of such online fraud. Sabhajit, who works at a construction site and makes 18,000 rupees per month, was unable to generate a PIN for his new debit card. So, he Googled the customer service number for his bank. He was deceived and had Rs. 48,000 was taken from his account as he contacted a number he found online.

These online criminals trap their victims in one of two ways. First, online criminals modify big corporations' customer service contact information on Google and add fake phone numbers. Because of this, a fake number sometimes appears when someone searches for a bank's customer service number on Google.

Another method involves cybercriminals creating websites on Google that look like those of well-known companies and adding false customer service numbers. Due to this, Google frequently recommends fake website pages in place of the official websites of companies, and as a result, people fall into the trap.

How to avoid falling for these online fraud traps?

Use the company's customer service number, which is listed on its official website.

Make sure to verify that the website is genuine. Verify the company's name is spelled correctly in the address bar to find out.

Never discuss private bank information over any customer service number.

Never allow access to your phone or other devices by customer service representatives.

Never click on any links that are sent to you over the phone while you are receiving assistance from the customer service number.

An estimate states that every third person who searches for the helpline number on Google becomes a victim of fraud. However, we lack a system to apprehend these online criminals. Simply raising customer awareness is the only way to prevent this.

