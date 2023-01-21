DNA Special: How your unused second sim could be a boon for cybercriminals (file photo)

These days, almost everyone is using two sims on their phone. But many of us don't recharge our second sim. But this could be a boon for cybercriminals and they can loot your money from your bank accounts.

Recently, many such cases have come to light when people have stopped recharging their second SIM. Later this SIM got into the hands of a cyber thug who then looted the entire account of the victim.



Such cases were reported last month in Lucknow where cyber thugs had cheated lakhs by getting the locked SIM cards re-issued. Police said the accused committed fraud by purchasing locked SIMs through fake KYC.

Today, we will you the modus-operandi of these thugs. Firstly, these cyber criminals buy locked/unused SIMs with fake IDs. In many cases, they colluded with SIM sellers. Cybercriminals try to buy old numbers as they are mostly linked to people's bank accounts and email ids.

Once they get the SIM, these criminals login into apps like your BHIM-UPI, Paytm, Phonepay or Google Pay. After login in, they get your bank account number and email ID attached to these apps. However, these criminals do not transfer money from UPI, because only up to Rs 1 lakh can be transacted through UPI in a day.

After getting bank details, they use Internet Banking and click on Forget UserID. Bank's website needs the account number, email and registered phone number. After entering these details, an OTP comes on your own unused SIM number. As soon as OTP is entered, the criminal gets to know the User Id of internet banking.

Through a similar process, these thugs use the 'forget password' option and generate a new password. Eventually, these cybercriminals get access to your bank account through internet banking and take away all your money.

These cybercriminals are taking advantage of the new rules of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). Last year, TRAI had issued a new guideline, ending the lifetime validity of SIM. If the user wants to keep his number active, then she has to recharge the SIM every month.

If a user doesn't recharge for 3 months and the number will be automatically closed. Then the telecom company can issue that SIM to another person.