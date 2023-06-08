DNA Special: How Whatsapp status praising Aurangzeb led to violence in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur?

Violence erupts in Kolhapur, Maharashtra (Representational image)

While Maharashtra is considered to be the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, an apparent Aurangzeb fan club is on the rise in the Kolhapur area, where violent clashes broke out regarding a Whatsapp status praising the Mughal king and his ideologies.

There is a dargah of Sufi saint Dambra Hazari in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and prayers were being held at this dargah on Sunday. During this time a procession was taken out by the Muslim community of the area. But some youths in this procession waved posters of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and raise provocative slogans, after which there was a massive uproar from the Hindu community.

The matter was not yet settled some new devotees of Aurangzeb come forward in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. According to media reports, some boys of a particular community had put pictures of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan and provocative songs in their WhatsApp statuses. This status soon went viral on social media.

In protest against this, a rally was taken out in Kolhapur on Tuesday on behalf of Hindu organizations, and a bandh was called to demand action. But during the bandh today, a large number of people associated with Hindu organizations gathered there and there was a ruckus, due to which police had to intervene in the protests.

According to the Kolhapur administration, the situation is under control at present, but section 144 has been imposed there till June 19 as a precautionary measure. During this time, the administration has also appealed to the people to remain calm and not pay attention to rumors. Along with this, a case has also been registered against two people for putting the disputed status.

Now, people are demanding strict action against those who put up provocative statuses on Whatsapp, but the Muslim side is arguing that the protests by Hindus got violent and hateful slogans were raised against them.

Not only this, but Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in on the situation, promising a strict investigation into the Aurangzeb Whatsapp status row in Kolhapur.