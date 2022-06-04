DNA Special: How water crisis is making villagers in MP take severe steps

Representative Image/File Photo

Now, we will tell you about a rural woman climbing up a well like a spiderman. The difference is that this woman is not doing this for a show, but she got down in a dry well for a bottle of water. In this village of Madhya Pradesh, almost every woman is getting down in the well and extracting water like this. The cost of a bottle of water can be well understood looking at these women today. These pictures have come from a village located in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh the name of this village is Dhimrtola, where about 550 families live and these people now do not have enough water to eat food two times a day. There are four wells in this village and all of them have almost dried up due to the scorching heat.

There is little water left in a well, and to extract it, the women of this village descend one by one with the help of a wall in this 30 feet deep well and during this, there is also a danger to their lives. But for these women, water is more valuable than life.

People of our country who live in cities use showers to take bath or throw the remaining water in the glass without thinking, today all such people can understand the cost of a bottle of water from the women of this village.

There are two types of people living in our country. On the one hand, there are those rich people of the cities, for whom water is a thing to play with or to have fun, they go swimming in it and also enjoy the rain dance.

But on the other hand, there are these people, for whom water is a question of saving lives. Water is not fun for them.

The surprising thing here is that even in such a situation, the responsibility of bringing water to the villages is considered to be of women only. The husbands of these women and other men in their families do not help much in fetching their water. It is the bitter truth of our society that today the responsibility of bringing water here has been put on women only.

The people of the country which has the world's second-largest army and the world's largest democracy, people are drinking bitter sips of water drop by drop and this situation is not only in this village of Madhya Pradesh.

At present, many states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu have faced severe water crises due to scorching heat and this situation is even more dangerous in rural areas.

On May 19, some similar pictures had come from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, where women were seen risking their lives for water.

There is a lot of talk of temples and mosques in our country and there are movements in the name of religion but no one talks about the water without which life cannot be imagined. There are no protests for this anymore.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti of India, the situation of ground water in India is becoming serious. In the year 1951, 5 thousand 177 Cubic meter of water was present for every person of the country. But in 2021 it has come down to 1 thousand 486 Cubic meters. That is, the availability of water has reduced by 70 percent in the last 71 years.

Suppose, today if a drop of water is dripping from a tap in your house every second, then 75 liters of water will be wasted in 24 hours. This water is so much that it can quench the thirst of 37 people in a day. Because in India a person drinks an average of 2 liters of water a day.

The water on the earth is continuously decreasing and we all know this truth. But right now none of us is serious about it because we don't want to do anything to save water at our level. That's why today we want to tell you that, if you do not start saving water from now, then one day your condition will also be like this woman's.