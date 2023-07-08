DNA Special: How TV ads are affecting eating habits of children, their health

When big celebrities praise a product on TV, then common people like us, assume that the product will be very good so we buy that product and bring it home. To increase the sale of their products, companies make claims to increase the height, immunity, stamina, and memory of children. They are marketed in such a way that even if we do not want to, we buy that product for our children. But, this is the trap big companies are laying for the customers.

It is important to note that advertisements of food items are proving fatal for children, says WHO, World Health Organization.

WHO has said this after 200 medical studies on children's food advertising since 2009. Alluring catchlines, slogans of tempting advertisements, and products that give superpowers to humans are making children sick. Children are becoming the biggest victims of such advertisements and food products.

WHO has also issued guidelines to protect children from the tempting promotions of companies. It has been recommended to all countries that every country make policies regarding which the amount of fat, trans fat, sugar or salt, or any substance is more than the prescribed standard. The World Health Organization has also talked about bringing the advertisements of companies under the purview of the law.

As per WHO;

Define all country foods and non-alcoholic beverages. By doing this, all these will come under the purview of the rules and the responsibilities of the products will also be fixed. The government should implement a model for food items to be banned as soon as possible.

The use of cartons or technology that attracts children should be limited.

Many companies show toys, songs, and celebrities in advertisements, many companies sell their products by saying that they boost immunity, sharpen the mind, and promote growth of the body. While these companies do not have scientific facts.

Usually in every household, children see advertisements of many things like chocolate, snacks, biscuits, pizza, and burgers on TV and then ask for the same thing.

Children are happy after eating packaged food, parents are also satisfied that their child is eating something but this is the trap of big companies in which everyone is getting trapped.

The color and taste of milk changed as soon as chocolate powder is added to white milk. How much nutrition is there in it, and what things are mixed in the substance, very few people pay attention to this.

Not everyone understands the language of nutritionists and ingredients but the way companies give slogans and catchy lines in advertisements, everyone understands. We eat without seeing how much salt, sugar, fat, chemicals, colour is there in the product. This is the game of marketing of companies in which anyone can get trapped.

Sugar, salt, and trans fat over the prescribed quantity harm the health but still there are many such products in the market in which their quantity is more than the prescribed standard.

Research even says that if sugar-mixed drinks are taken daily, then the memory of a person can go away. The government organization that makes rules regarding food items in India is the Food Safety Standards Authority of India. FSSAI prepared a draft in the year 2018. in which it was said that if the amount of salt, sugar, or fat in a packet is high, then information about it will have to be given on the front of the packet. But this rule has not yet been implemented.

There are thousands of products in the market but packaged products are making children sick instead of making them healthy. Until strict laws are made in India and the arbitrariness of big multinational companies continues till then it is only your responsibility to take a conscious decision.

Every customer has the right to get information about the quality, quantity, purity, standard, and price of the goods available in the market.

If you feel that the companies are doing misleading propaganda, and giving wrong information on the packet, then you can also complain about it.