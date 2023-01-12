DNA Special: How to identify original dietary supplements amid thriving market of poor-quality products? (file photo)

If you are a fitness freak and fond of bodybuilding then you should read this DNA special. A recent study by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found that nearly 15 per cent of protein powders and dietary supplements sold in India were unsafe or below quality standards.

These include weight gainer supplements, protein shakes, anabolic steroids and weight loss supplements. FSSAI conducted a big sample survey for this in 2021-22.

Samples of food supplements were taken from all over the country. This sample survey was so large that about 1. 44 lakh dietary supplements were included in it. And when these samples were tested, 4,890 samples failed on health parameters.

These were completely unsafe for the human body, while 16,582 supplements were found to be substandard. Not just that, companies also gave wrong information in the name of making huge profits. Now, the question is how to identify the right supplements.

Firstly, do not be misled by anyone, choose only trusted brands

Take supplements only on the advice of a doctor or certified trainer

GMP certification must be mentioned on the label

See the license number of the marketing company

Check the disclaimer on the product

But the right advice is that there are just food supplements. They can never take the place of natural food. It would be better if you take natural vitamins and proteins from food.

Meanwhile, FSSAI has now started cracking down on such supplement companies. With the Food Safety and Standards Act, it has become mandatory for companies to put the logo of FSSAI. But even this is not enough to stop fake business.

That's why our advice is that if it is not very important, leave food supplements and include natural proteins, vegetables and fruits in your diet.