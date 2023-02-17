DNA Special: How suicides have risen among daily wage workers in India

File Photo

Here is a DNA test of the daily wage workers' pain. This pain is so deep that daily wage workers are being forced to end their lives. Do you know that in the year 2021, on an average 115 daily wage workers committed suicide every day. Just imagine what kind of compulsion it must have been that 2 years ago every hour 5 labourers had to choose the path of death.

In the year 2020, when India was passing through the fear of Coronavirus infection, the lockdown was announced from March 25 to prevent Corona infection. Due to the lockdown, there was a ban on going out and everything was closed except essential services.

Due to the closure of factories, construction and many other types of services, the daily wage labourers working in these became helpless to return to their homes. When no means was found to reach home, they left on foot. During this, the bigger crisis for these people than the infection was livelihood. For this reason, they were forced to migrate.

Daily wage labourers who were feeding their family members on their daily earnings, loss of job became a curse for them at that time. Perhaps, as the result of this was that many such daily wage laborers chose the path of suicide. The central government itself has told these things in the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha on 13th February, a question was asked to the Labor and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav - whether it is true that the maximum number of daily wage laborers have died by suicide in the last few years? If this is true, then what are its details and what is the number of people who have done this in the last 3 years?

The written reply given by Minister Bhupendra Yadav tells the plight of the daily wage workers. The government told that between 2019 and 2021, that is, in 3 years, 1,12,233 daily wage laborers committed suicide.

In the year 2019, 32,563 daily wage labourers had committed suicide. That is, on an average every day 89 labourers chose the way to end their lives this year. The first lockdown was imposed in the year 2020. In that year 37,666 daily wage laborers committed suicide. That means the average of daily wage laborers who committed suicide every day was 103.

While in the year 2021, 42,004 daily wage laborers committed suicide. That is, in the year 2021, an average of 115 daily wage laborers committed suicide every day. That means every hour 5 labourers chose the path of death.

According to the government, suicide cases increased by 7.2% in the year 2021 as compared to 2020. This is the first time in the history of India that the number of daily wage laborers crossed a quarter of the total people who committed suicide.

No person takes his own life just like that. Such pain of the daily wage labourers is hidden in these figures. For which all the schemes are almost failing, even if it is said that 80 crore poor people in the country Food grains are being given free of cost, but how much benefit are the poor getting from it, the statistics of suicides is the truth of that.