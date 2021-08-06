DNA Special: How Ravi Dahiya snatched victory from 'jaws' of defeat

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the semi-final match in the last 50 Seconds in Tokyo Olympics. But in this match, something happened which is not being discussed. Today, we will show you through pictures how the Kazakhstan wrestler bit the arm of Ravi Dahiya with his teeth during this match and tried to win this match by deceit.

On August 4, by the time the last minute of the semi-final match was left, Ravi Dahiya had lost 9 points and the Kazakhstan wrestler had a lead of four points. But in the last few seconds, Dahiya pinned down the opponent, that is, dropped him down and put both his shoulders on the mat. In wrestling, it is called Victory By Fall. The wrestler who does this wins his bout at the same time. The wrestler of Kazakhstan knew this and that is why he bit Ravi Dahiya's side with his teeth so that he could not finish the move.

The challenge in front of Ravi Dahiya was that he had to defeat this wrestler in a few seconds while saving himself. When an opponent breaks the rules like this, it is not easy for the player to put all his strength on his move. That's why today we want to say that even though Ravi Dahiya missed the gold medal bet on the mat of wrestling, but the way he won the silver medal, that passion is not less than the lustre of any gold.

According to the rules, no player can cut each other in a wrestling bout. United World Wrestling's Section 48 of Chapter Nine - Prohibition and Illegal Holds says that the wrestlers can't pull each other's hair in a wrestling bout, cannot pull ears during the game, the opponent cannot pinch the player anywhere, cannot bite with teeth and cannot twist fingers.

If a player does this for the first time, the referee can give him a warning. The second time this happens, he can give two points extra to the opponent player and if the referee feels that during the game, a player is intentionally harming the opponent, then he can stop the match at that time and disqualify the wrestler doing it, The referee can then declare the opponent player as the winner.

However, nothing of the sort happened in this case. United World Wrestling says that the Kazakhstan wrestler did not intentionally bite Ravi Dahiya.

It is not that in the sport of wrestling or boxing, a player has done this for the first time. Both of these are such sports, in which coordination of both strength and mind is necessary. But during the defeat in these games, players often lose their temper and do such acts.

In the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, a Ukrainian wrestler had bit the hand of a US wrestler during the Quarter Final. However, even then, no action was taken by the International Olympic Committee in this matter.

Apart from this, in the 2012 London Olympics, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar was also accused of biting the ear of a Kazakhstan wrestler in the semi-final match. But later, he denied these allegations and the United World Wrestling organization also found him not guilty. However, today Sushil Kumar is in jail for killing his junior wrestler.

Similar incidents have happened in boxing like wrestling. In 1997, during a Boxing Championship in America, famous boxer Mike Tyson bit the ear of Boxer Evander Holyfield in the ring. Mike Tyson was trailing Evander Holyfield at the time, when he did so. For this, his boxing license was suspended for 6 years and he was fined 3 Million US Dollars i.e. Rs 22.5 crores.

However, very few people know that after this incident, Mike Tyson became famous all over the world for biting ears and then he took his pictures in many events while doing the ear-biting action and earned a lot of money from it. Tyson once said that he earned more money by having himself photographed at these events than he paid for cutting off Evander Holyfield's ear.

The character of any player is bigger than a medal and you can understand it from the words of Ravi Dahiya. Today, he apologized to the people of the country after his loss in the final and said that he is disappointed because he could not win the gold medal for the country as per the expectations.

The Haryana government has announced a reward of Rs 4 crore to Ravi Dahiya and the whole country is happy on his winning the silver medal.