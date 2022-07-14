DNA Special: How Rajapaksa family exploited Sri Lanka, led the country to economic calamity

Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka's people forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. Violence broke out in capital Colombo as soon as it was reported that Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his family had fled to Maldives in an army plane. The total population of Sri-Lanka is 2.5 million. The total area is 65,610 square kilometers. That is, in terms of area, the Indian state of Assam, spread over an area of ​​78,438 square kilometer, is much bigger than Sri Lanka. At present, the President of Sri Lanka, Parliament House and the Prime Minister's Office have been occupied by the common people of the country.

Right now there are riots on the streets of Sri Lanka for grain. Their democracy is now becoming a torch of violence and pushing the country into the fire of instability. In the financially poor Sri Lanka, now the constitutional system is also standing on the verge of collapse.

This news is not just about the ruined Sri Lanka. Rather, there are many lessons hidden in this news today.

The most anger among people is against Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Gotabaya is called

as Terminator in Sri Lanka because he worked as the Defense Secretary of Sri Lanka from the year 2005 to 2015 to eliminate the terrorist organization LTTE.

He was the President of Sri Lanka as well as the Defense Minister there. But the big thing is that today the people of Sri Lanka forced him to leave the country and run away. This shows that in a democratic country nothing is greater than the power of the people.

The first big lesson hidden in the current situation in Sri Lanka is that if the political system of a country is reduced to one family, then that country is sure to be doomed. Actually this condition of Sri Lanka has happened because of the Rajapaksa family.

Before the economic crisis, the Rajapaksa family used to hold all the major constitutional posts in the government of Sri Lanka. There were a total of seven people of this family in the government of Sri Lanka. Among them, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the President of Sri Lanka. His brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Chamal was the irrigation minister in the Rajapaksa government and the youngest brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was the finance minister. That is, the four brothers were in big positions in the government. Apart from this, Namal Rajapakse, son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, was the Sports Minister and Shisendra Rajapakse, son of Irrigation Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, was a junior minister in the government. That is, there was such a government in Sri Lanka, which was working less in the interest of the country and more in the interest of the family. And this is the reason why this family became more powerful while in power but Sri Lanka became very weak as a country. You can also understand this with some statistics

75 percent of the total budget of Sri Lanka was allocated to those ministries, the responsibility of which was with the members of the Rajapaksa family. That is, suppose the annual budget of Sri Lanka is Rs 100, then out of this Rs 75 would have gone to those ministries, which were with the Rajapaksa family. By doing this, this family looted Sri Lanka a lot and threw the country into the fire of economic crisis. Apart from this, the Rajapaksa family tried to run Sri Lanka as a private company and made many major changes in the constitution according to their own.

For example, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wanted his brother Basil Rajapaksa to be the Finance Minister in the government. But Basil Rajapaksa had citizenship of two countries. He was also a citizen of Sri Lanka and he also had American citizenship. And on this basis he could not be made the Finance Minister. But Mahinda Rajapaksa made changes to the constitution to do so and Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President gave his assent to this amendment.

Apart from this, the Rajapaksa family, despite the economic crisis in Sri Lanka's government, continued to take loans from other countries and did not reduce its dependence on imports, which worsened the situation there. And today the whole of Sri Lanka is burning in the fire of anger.

Sri Lanka got independence from British rule in the year 1948, a year after India. That is, you can say that Sri Lanka and India became independent almost simultaneously. However, Sri Lanka never achieved political stability like India, and from 1983 to 2009, there was a 26-year-long civil war.

This is about the same period, when the terrorist organization Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam i.e. LTTE in Sri Lanka was demanding a separate country for Sri Lankan Tamlis. After this civil war, between 2009 and 2019, Sri Lanka made a lot of progress. And during this time western countries used to say that India should learn from Sri Lanka's economic model.

Three years ago from today, the World Bank had placed Sri Lanka in the list of countries in the world, where the income of most citizens was in the category of High Middle Income. Then the per capita income in this country with a population of 25 million had reached 3 thousand 852 US Dollars i.e. about 3 lakh 4 thousand rupees. Whereas in 2019 the per capita income of India was 2100 US Dollars i.e. about one lakh 66 thousand rupees. Now the question is, that the country which the World Bank had considered as an economically prosperous country three years ago and where the per capita income was twice as much as India, what happened in that country that today there are riots for grains. And today the same Sri Lanka has to take loans from India again and again? So how did all this happen?

The first mistake made by Sri Lanka was that it made its economy dependent on loans taken from other countries. In the year 2016, Sri Lanka had a debt of 46 Billion US Dollar i.e. Rs 3 lakh 63 thousand crore rupees. But in just 6 years now it has more than doubled. Till the month of April, Sri Lanka had a debt of Rs 6.50 lakh crore. This is equal to the annual GDP of Sri Lanka, which is 81 Billion US Dollars i.e. 6 lakh 40 thousand crores in Indian Rupees. That is, while taking the loan, Sri Lanka did not take care of the fact that it would have to return this money with interest. And if he is not able to return this money, then his economy will be ruined. And countries like China took advantage of this shortcoming of Sri Lanka. Today, China accounts for more than 10 percent of the total debt on Sri Lanka.

The second mistake from Sri Lanka was that... he took the loan, but did not use this loan in the right place. That is, if he had spent this money on the industrial area of ​​Sri Lanka, set up big factories there and created a new source of income in the country, then perhaps this debt would not have given him so much trouble. Sri Lanka does not have much income source and gets maximum income from tourism, tea and textile industries.

In the year 2018, the Sri Lankan government had an income of 5.6 billion dollars i.e. 44 thousand crore rupees from the tourism sector. But after Kovid, this income source was also under lockdown and in the year 2021, the Sri Lankan government earned only 2 thousand crore rupees from this sector. That is, the tourism sector which was worth Rs 44 thousand crore in 2018, has shrunk to Rs 2 thousand crore. And in the same way, the back of the tea industry and the textile industry was also broken. To put it in a nutshell, Sri Lanka did not even increase its income sources and went on taking loans continuously.

One more thing.. This loan taken from other countries also got affected due to corruption. In 2015, when the Presidential elections were held in Sri Lanka. Then the Rajapaksa family had spent the loan taken from Chinese companies on their election campaign. There are allegations that China itself wanted Mahinda Rajapaksa to win in this election and that is why its companies agreed to give huge loans to Sri Lanka.

Apart from this, the biggest mistake that Mahinda Rajapaksa made while being the Prime Minister was that he went on getting caught in the debt trap of China. The biggest example of this is the Hambantota port of Sri Lanka. Mahinda Rajapaksa took a huge loan from China to develop this port. But when he could not repay this loan, he had to give this port to China on lease for 99 years.

The third mistake that Sri Lanka made was that it never tried to become self-reliant. Today Sri Lanka... is dependent on other countries for salt, paper and even a tiny needle for sealing cloth. Most of the goods and services used by Sri Lankan citizens come from outside. Now foreign exchange is needed to buy goods from other countries and this reserve of foreign exchange with Sri Lanka is almost exhausted.

At present, Sri Lanka has less than 2 Billion Dollars i.e. only 15 thousand crore rupees are left in the form of foreign currency in Indian Rupees. Whereas its one year expenditure on import of crude oil and other things is Rs.91 thousand crores. If Sri Lanka had not depended on other countries for its needs, it would not have this situation today. You can say that.. then he would have managed himself even in the economic instability. But when a country becomes completely dependent on imports, then in such a situation if it does not have foreign exchange, then it is in danger of starvation.

Today Sri Lanka does not have foreign exchange, so it cannot buy crude oil, it cannot buy gas, it cannot buy paper and it cannot buy a small needle. The dependence on imports and borrowings from other countries has created a huge gap between Sri Lanka's income and expenditure. Sri Lanka's fiscal deficit is around 11 percent. The difference between income and expenditure is called fiscal deficit.

For example, Sri Lanka's fiscal deficit is 11 percent, so it means that Sri Lanka has to spend Rs 111 for every 100 rupees of income. And the important thing is that the Sri Lankan government does not spend the most on its citizens. Rather, most of the expenditure is on the repayment of the loan. In the year 2020, the Sri Lankan government spent 70 rupees out of every 100 rupees on loan repayment.

Apart from this, there is yet another big challenge before Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has only 15 thousand crore rupees left in foreign exchange reserves. Whereas in this year he has to repay the loan of 7 Billion Dollar i.e. 55 thousand 300 crore rupees in Indian Rupees. That is, Sri Lanka neither has the money to repay the debt nor can it provide petrol, diesel, gas and other basic needs to its people. ((Forex - in Indian Rupees))

Another big reason for this plight of Sri Lanka is the politics of freebies. In the year 2019, when Sri Lanka's presidential elections were held, the Rajapaksa family of Sri Lanka announced that if their party won the election, it would halve the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on goods and services in the country. And when the Rajapaksa family won the election, the promised VAT was reduced from 15 percent to 8 percent, causing Sri Lanka to lose 2 percent of its GDP. That is, there are three big lessons in this whole incident.

First.. In a democracy, nothing is greater than the power of the people. Second.. The arbitrariness and corruption of the government does not last long. And third.. The life of borrowing is very short.

READ | Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters storm prime minister's office demanding his resignation as well