DNA Special: How private schools scam parents with ‘bookseller’ business model | Representational

Schools are called temples of education. But this DNA test will make you lose faith in this. This is the DNA test of the agony of the parents of children studying in private schools of the country, who despite knowing and understanding everything, are victims of the cheat policies of the private schools. And this happens again and again. Because private schools in our country have made education purely a business. Private schools have now become centres of profiteering in which everything is for sale like a vegetable market.

This is a reality check of private schools that have become booksellers where parents are forced to buy books at high prices. And parents who refuse to buy books from the shops open inside the schools or outside as a courtesy, are asked to get their child's name struck off from the school. That is, parents only have the right to get their child admitted to a private school. Rest all the rights are with the private schools. They consider parents as ATM machines, from whose pockets they consider it their right to withdraw as much money as they want.

Manish Kumar lives in Noida. His daughter studies in class 7 in government school and son in class 3 in a big private school. What costs Rs 1200 in NCERT publication costs Rs 4500 to him in private school. They also have mandatory stationery like buying notebooks and their covers from these shops. This is the business model of private schools in which giving education is a side business and selling books in schools is the main business, with the board of ‘No Discount, No Bargain handing big.

The government gives subsidies on books and copies to school students. But private schools have encroached on this right as well. Parents can't even take a copy and register from the market. Children are told that if they do not take it from the school, then there is no allotment. Schools that have become book sellers organise book sales every year and earn lakhs of rupees.

According to the rules, private schools can include books other than NCERT in the course and can also sell in schools. But parents cannot be forced to buy books. But where is the strength in the rules of the government that they can stand before the arbitrariness of private schools. Private publishers’ books are up to 7-8 times more expensive.

This business of private schools is not only going on in Delhi-NCR but in the whole of India, against which parents protest every year. But neither the schools nor the governments listen to them. The Association of parents of school students has been raising this issue with the governments for the past several years. But they haven't found a solution to the issue till date.