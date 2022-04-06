DNA Special: How Pakistan and Sri Lanka are dancing at the behest of foreign forces

We've been hearing a certain phrase used a lot for decades and that's ‘foreign forces’. You must have seen that when there is a crisis or instability in a country, the government of that country and its leaders say that there are foreign forces behind it.

So, who are these foreign forces? How do they work and whether they are real or not? The answer is that these foreign forces are not imaginary. They really are out there. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the biggest examples of this.

When Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan angered the US by visiting Russia, the US toppled the Government of Pakistan in a matter of moments and politically destabilized it. Today, MPs are being sold for Rs 25-25 crore in Pakistan. And this claim has been made by Imran Khan himself.

Imagine, if a country like the US wants, it can buy the entire Parliament of Pakistan and make its people sit there. And Pakistan's crisis also shows that the army there is in America's pocket at the moment. Since the political instability in Pakistan, the army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa has started speaking the language of America. They are openly criticizing Russia. This proves that the US is behind Pakistan's political crisis. And maybe the funding to opposition parties in Pakistan is also coming from the US.

The same is the case with Sri Lanka. As long as the Sri Lankan government was working under the influence of China, everything was fine there. But as soon as Sri Lanka spoke of its national interests and took a tough stand against Chinese companies, the whole country was in the grip of an economic crisis. And today, in Sri Lanka, opposition parties are calling the Government of Mahinda Rajapaksa a minority. And maybe these parties are getting help from China for this. That is, the foreign forces that exist can destabilise any country by weakening it and they do so because when a country is broken up politically, economically and socially, it becomes easier to take control of it and take over its resources. We've seen this in countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

And it's also a kind of war. There are two types of war. One is what you are seeing right now in Ukraine, where the military is being used. And a war is one that doesn't require army and weapons. Rather, in the society of that country, an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear is created. Foreign forces have a huge role to play in this war.

And these forces have been trying to destabilise India as well. They fund the leaders of our country and the political parties, the money is given to big institutions and NGOs. And then, through these institutions, this money reaches the urban naxals, it goes to the terrorists and this help is also given to the people of a particular ideology. And then all these people work together with these forces to break the country.

In a nutshell, the country that the foreign forces want to destabilize, they look for a local agent who is a native of the same country and works there. When the British came to India, they had made the Nawabs of the small princely states here as their local agents. And then these same Nawabs betrayed India for the sake of the British.