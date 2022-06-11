DNA Special: How Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Muhammad led to violent protests in 14 states

Photo - ANI

The visuals which emerged from different parts of the country on June 10 were a sight that took India by storm, with thousands of people taking to the streets at the same time after the Friday prayers in mosques. The demonstration took place in 14 states yesterday, where agitated crowds turned violent in many areas.

The protestors, in an unprecedented event, pelted stones, ransacked, set vehicles on fire, and even threw bombs at the police during the agitations. The visuals of an effigy of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma hanging from a rope also emerged from these protests, signifying the emotions of the protestors. To reiterate this point, incidents of well-planned violence erupted from across the country.

Not just in one or two states, but the protests and demonstrations were recorded in 14 states across India. Out of the 14 states, there were eight such protests that turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting being recorded. What is surprising is that protests were held simultaneously in more than 90 places in 14 states of the country and the biggest similarity among them is that all these protests took place after Friday prayers in mosques.

These incidents are unlikely to be a coincidence and are expected to be a part of a well-planned conspiracy, a matter that kicked off during a TV news debate on May 26. The comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made an angry mob come out on the streets and protest against the remarks made on Prophet Muhammad, almost 15 days after the comments surfaced.

People came out on the streets to protest the comments made by the former BJP leader, and while some demanded that she be arrested, others demanded that Sharma be hanged.

The first wave of agitations was recorded in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh today, where a violent mob pelted stones at the police, and during this time some vehicles were also set on fire. Visuals that emerged on social media showed people with clothes wrapped around their faces shouting slogans and pelting stones.

According to reports, many policemen have been injured in this violence. Apart from this, the rioters also pelted stones on the vehicle of ADG Prem Prakash and SP of Prayagraj. It is also alleged that this violent mob had come from a big mosque there, where Friday prayers were offered today. It has been alleged that a large number of people from nearby madrassa were also involved in these bouts of violence.

Similarly in the Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh, a crown of nearly 2,500 people took to the streets, prompting the citizens of the area to panic and shut down their shops. Apart from this, during this protest, slogans of Allah-hu-Akbar were raised and BJP spokespersons were demanded to be arrested for insulting Prophet Muhammad.

This entire matter has now erupted into a crusade between two groups and the violent protests by these mobs have challenged the law and order situation in our country.

Soon after objectionable comments were made by BJP spokespersons against religious figures, the Bhartiya Janta Party expelled Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party. Not only this but FIRs have also been lodged against the two in different states. Many are saying that the suspension of Jindal and Sharma is not enough, and they should be arrested for their comments against Prophet Muhammad, which eventually led to nationwide protests.

The authorities across the country have been asked to remain on alert due to the bouts of violence that were recorded in several states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and many others. The authorities are currently trying to restore the law and order situation of the country.

