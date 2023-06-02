DNA Special: How new Parliament’s Akhand Bharat mural depicts cultural relation between India and Nepal

New Parliament building launch on May 28 (Photo - PTI)

On May 28, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building of India, you must have seen some grand pictures. But during that time, one picture made the most headlines and that picture was the painting of Akhand Bharat inside the new Parliament building.

This painting depicts centuries-old historical India and it shows the important empires and cities of India... In the painting, you can also see Takshashila and Sindhu of that time as part of India, which are present in present-day Pakistan. Similarly, Bangladesh and Nepal have also been placed on the map of Akhand Bharat.

This form of Akhand Bharat has been mentioned many times in our ancient texts and literature. But many people found this painting to be a bit controversial. From India to Nepal, questions were raised on this form of Akhand Bharat.

Today Nepal may appear as a separate country on the world map, but culturally and historically this small country is part of the Indian subcontinent. Nepal and India share a 1,860-km-long border with each other. But the cultural and religious heritage that the two countries share with each other is much older and much larger than this border.

This cultural partnership between the two countries has been so strong and so deep, that Nepal and India do not seem to be separate even though they are separate countries. That is why it is said that there is a relationship of bread and daughter between India and Nepal.

Direct evidence of this unique relationship is clearly found in the thousands of years old Ramayana period, according to mythological beliefs, Mother Sita was the daughter of King Janak of Janakpur and that is why she is also called Janaki. This Janakpur is located in today's Nepal.

That is why when Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today, agreements were reached on many important issues including border, energy, and trade. The two leaders also made a big announcement to give a new height to their relationship related to Shri Ram.

It was announced by the two leaders that the work of the proposed Ramayana circuit between the two countries will be expedited. The areas where Ram lived or passed through during his 14 years of exile are now set to be developed as a circuit and have been named the Ramayana Circuit. Because the whole story of Ramayana is mainly the essence of these 14 years.

Nepal is an integral part of this Ram Katha, because Mother Sita's father King Janak was the king of Mithila, and Janakpur located in Nepal was the capital of this Mithila. That is why Ram is revered as God in Nepal, he is also respected there as Jamai and this is part of Nepal's centuries-old tradition.