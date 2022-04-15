DNA Special: How much protection of human rights does US offer?

The time has come when India should also release its report on human rights and ask questions directly to countries like the US.

The US has released its latest report on human rights in which it has expressed concern over some incidents in India. And according to this report, freedom of expression and freedom of the press have decreased in India in recent times, religious freedom has already decreased, there have been illegal arrests of those who have raised their voices against the government and religious frenzy has also increased in India.

Moreover, the report also names social activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested on charges of sedition, and comedian Munawar Farooqui, who has been arrested on charges of sedition. Today we will show the mirror to the US on this report and tell that the time has come when India should also release its report on human rights and ask questions directly to countries like the US.

The US State Department released the report on April 12, which reviewed the human rights situation in 194 countries of the world. But what's even more important is that in this report, the US has not done a single piece of praise. We briefly tell you four big points of this report.

According to this report, the US feels that freedom of expression in India has been limited, freedom of the press has been restricted and the fundamental rights of citizens have been curtailed, which has affected India's democracy.

It also raises concerns about India on a number of issues. These are illegal arrests, corruption, narrow-mindedness about religious freedom, restrictions on the internet and increasing violence against minorities. It also says that the US has already expressed concern to the Indian government about these issues. But the Government of India has not responded to this so far.

The third thing written in it is that in the year 2021, a lot of people in India were arbitrarily arrested against the law. And even the police of India did not allow these arrests to be heard in time in the court.

The report names social activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the anti-national toolkit that surfaced during the farmers' agitation. It contains the name of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. In Maharashtra, 15 accused in jail have been named in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. And it also has the name of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. And it is written in it that the case registered against Munawar Faruqui for hurting religious sentiments was not in accordance with the law.

Today, we want to ask you whether you will consider the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad and the anti-India agenda as treason or the freedom of expression. We are sure that most of you will consider this a rebellion against you. But for America, it is freedom of expression. And it wants that there should be no action against the anti-national forces living in India.

The report also criticised the Indian government's order directing Twitter to close the accounts of journalists who spread fake news during the farmers' agitation. The order was given in February 2021.

We think the time has come when India should also start issuing a warning to it on the human rights situation in the US. And India should also say that it is monitoring human rights violations in the US. You can also understand the human rights situation in America from some recent episodes.

On the 3rd of this month, there was racial violence against two members of the Sikh community in New York, USA, in which they were badly injured, but the incident has not been reported anywhere by the US in its report. And we also want to tell US that it gives lectures on human rights to countries around the world. But in fact, the human rights situation in the US itself is very bad.

You can understand America's hollow democracy from a few more episodes. A black citizen was attacked by a policeman in Michigan, US, on April 4. The mistake of this person was that his car had the wrong number plate on it. And in such a case, he should have been arrested. But because this man was black, he was brutally beaten up by the police.

In 2020, there were 871 incidents of violence against black citizens in the United States. This is 49% higher than in 2019. You will remember that on May 25, 2020, a black citizen named George Floyd was also murdered by the police in the US. And then after this incident, there was a movement called Black Lives Matter in America. But the US never talks about this dangerous state of human rights in its country.

But now India has told the US that it is also monitoring it. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India will no longer remain silent on such matters. And on human rights, India is also keeping an eye on countries like the US.

India is a land of old civilizations. And our civilization has been the greatest messenger of peace. We have never committed violence. And as such, India has every right to have a human rights commission of its own and keep an eye on the whole world as the largest democracy. And it should release this report every year about the whole world as to what is the status of human rights and democracy there. And this report should be considered the most reliable report. Because this report will come from a country that has been the greatest ambassador of peace.