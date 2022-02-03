DNA Special: How Mathura is becoming the new Ayodhya in UP Elections

Mathura has become the new Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. Yogi Adityanath made it clear at a rally in Mathura today that just as a grand temple of Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya and Lord Vishwanath in Kashi, the same will happen in Mathura-Vrindavan. His statement makes it clear that the BJP is making Hindutva its biggest weapon in the last phase of the election campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a tweet ahead of his virtual rally in Mathura today, after which the names of Kashi and Mathura were discussed throughout the day. In this tweet, he wrote that the temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built in Ayodhya and the Grand Dham of Lord Vishwanath in Kashi. Then how will Mathura-Vrindavan be left?

Yogi Adityanath meant the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi controversy by referring to Mathura here. In the year 1670, Mughal ruler Aurangzeb demolished an ancient temple here and built a mosque, which is today called Shahi Idgah. The case of Mathura is similar to Ayodhya, and that is why the BJP has started making it an issue in the elections.

The issue of Kashi and Mathura is an issue that can completely changes the picture of Uttar Pradesh elections. Because this will limit these elections around religion and not on caste and if the elections are held in the name of religion, then it will give a tremendous benefit to the BJP. After Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura are the two places in Uttar Pradesh where two big mosques were built by the Mughals by demolishing ancient temples.

Historical facts show that in the month of Ramzaan in January 1670, the Aurangzeb ordered the demolition of the famous Keshav Rai temple of Mathura. The king of Orchha, Bir Singh Bundela, built it at that time for Rs 33 lakh.

Katra Keshavdev, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is spread over about 13 acres of land and owned by the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. But about 2.5 acres of the same land also has the Shahi Idgah built on the orders of Aurangzeb, which is constantly sought to be removed. The Hindu side argues that this Idgah is built above the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Krishna.

A similar dispute is ripe over the Gyan Vapi Masjid in Kashi. After Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath is seen as the largest centre of faith of Hindus. Ayodhya is the city of Lord Ram. Kashi or Varanasi is considered to be the city of Lord Shiva. But like Ayodhya, there is a dispute over the temple and the mosque here. The Hindu side claims that where the real Jyotirlinga dedicated to Lord Shiva exists, a mosque was built by Aurangzeb. It is today known as Gyan Vapi Masjid, meaning a pond or well of knowledge.

With the arrival of Muslim invaders in India, the attacks on the Kashi Vishwanath temple began. Qutbuddin Aibak first attacked in the 11th century. And in this attack the summit of the temple was broken. But even after that, prayers continued. In the year 1585, King Todarmal got the Kashi Vishwanath Temple rebuilt. He is considered to be one of the nine gems of Akbar.

But in the year 1669, on the orders of Aurangzeb, this temple was completely demolished and a mosque was built there. And in 1780, Queen Ahilyabai of Malwa built a new temple next to the Gyanvapi complex, which we know today as Kashi Vishwanath temple.

But since then, the dispute has continued till today and the matter is going on in court. In 2018, the Hindu side had demanded that the entire Gyanvapi complex be surveyed by the archaeological department, so that this dispute can be resolved.

That is, Kashi and Mathura are the pulses of Uttar Pradesh, which can unite about 80 percent of Hindus of the state in the elections. And that's what the BJP is trying to do. While the Samajwadi Party wants these elections to be based on castes and not on religion. Because that will only benefit them. About 80 per cent of the population of Uttar Pradesh is currently Hindus, 19 per cent Muslims and the rest are people of other religions.

Today Mayawati suddenly surprised the people by holding her first rally in the UP elections. He held this rally in Agra, which falls in western Uttar Pradesh. Till a decade ago, Mayawati's BSP party was considered to be the strongest in the region. But after the defeat in the 2012 Assembly elections, the BSP went on to shrink in the area. But now Mayawati's launch of the election campaign from Agra shows that she is expecting a lot from this area once again.

When Mayawati became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2007, she had won 71 seats in western Uttar Pradesh. There are 21 per cent Dalits and about 37 per cent OBC people in the region. And this equation of castes makes the BSP stronger in this region. However, due to Akhilesh Yadav's social engineering, Mayawati's BSP has become less in this area.