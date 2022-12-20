DNA Special: How Lionel Messi has become GOAT of the football world.

Argentina has emerged victorious in the intensely fought final of the FIFA World Cup 2023. This was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. But the journey till here was not easy for Messi.

Messi was born on 24 June 1987 in Argentina. Messi's father worked in a factory and his mother worked as a cleaner. Since childhood, Messi was suffering from growth hormone deficiency disease, which stops the physical development of children.

Messi, fond of football since childhood, came to know about this disease at the age of 11. Messi had become popular in football by then. To treat the disease, Messi had to take Human Growth Hormone (HGH) injections in his leg every day. This was too expensive for him.

Messi, who plays with Argentina's football club 'Newell's Old Boys', was taken to Spain's Barcelona Club from Argentina by this family. The club agreed to bear the entire cost of Messi's treatment. Later, Messi was treated and recovered.

The 5 feet 7 inches Messi is known by names like 'Little Boy from Rosario', 'Leo' and 'Pulga'. Players can also learn patriotism from Messi. Even though Messi left Argentina and went to Spain, he always played for the Argentina team. Although Spain offered him several times to play in their team, but Messi remained with Argentina.

FIFA now considers Lionel Messi as the GOAT i.e. Great of All Time. Messi has been given this honour because of his many records. In this FIFA World Cup, Messi made a different record.

Messi has become the first player in the world to score in a league match, pre-quarter-finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals in a single season of a World Cup.

Messi has played a total of 171 matches for Argentina in international matches, in which he has scored 96 goals and is the most for Argentina. Messi has become a player with 26 matches in the World Cup. He has broken the record of former German veteran Lothar Matthäus.

Messi has come a long way since he played in the World Cup in 2006 at the age of only 18. Since then, Messi did not stop and did not bow down in difficulty. That's why today Messi is a living legend.