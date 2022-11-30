DNA Special: How lakhs of tile factory workers transformed Morbi into 'Mini India'

Morbi

Morbi, that city of Gujarat which some time ago passed through a dreadful accident. Those horrifying pictures of the bridge accident on the Machchu river are still fresh. But recovering after falling and then picking up your pace is a part of the mood of this city. That's why this city, along with the machines, is running once again.

But this temperament of Morbi, known as Mini India, its speed, is the gift of these labourers who come from different parts of India and stay here.

Lakhs of people from UP-Bihar come to Morbi and work here and there are many businesses related to the ceramic and watch industry. Today we are here to give you information about the ceramic industry and business related to watches that tell your time. Here we will convey to you the voice of lakhs of labourers who reach Morbi from far off places and why do they choose Morbi for this?

Tiles and other ceramic things are made by them that beautify our homes but only dust and dirt comes to their end. Throwing dust every day for hours, they also dream of brightening their fortunes but in return they get a salary of only a few thousand rupees.

The centre of employment for lakhs of people, Morbi's ceramic products enhance the beauty of your homes, increase the brightness of your office. But in what condition do these labourers live? There is no glow on their face, they live in this dust.

About 70 percent of the labourers working in Morbi are outsiders, among them the number of people from UP, Bihar and Odisha is maximum.

Some work on salary, some on contract. Working in this line for 18 years, Balu Gundal has now been promoted to the post of Master Supervisor, while Jhunna Kumar from Bihar himself has started working on contract. He now gets Rs 340 per piece.

“I come from Buxar in Bihar. It has been 10 years since I came to Morbi. Life is going well now. We are 6-7 people, together it becomes 1 lakh 1.5 lakh a month. A man gets 20-25 thousand rupees,” Jhunna Kumar said.

However, contracting is not a matter of everyone's capability, therefore, most of the people work on salary only. The few thousand rupees they get at the end of the month is a ray of hope.

Some have been working as labourers in Morbi for 10 years, some for 10 months. But the difficulties, their conditions, and their challenges are more or less the same for these people covered in dust.

More people come here from Arrah, Patna, Buxar. We come here for employment. What to do, there is no job in Bihar. For our daily bread, we People come. We all have to run the house. That's why we come here as labourers. What do we get in a month? We get 20 thousand rupees, the house is taken care of,” says one.

The attraction of Morbi is such that despite the difficulties, thousands of people from all over the country turn here every year. Even arranging a confirmed seat in the train due to the crowd is no less than a big success for them.

Morbi is not called Mini India just like that...the areas around the factories are inhabited by these workers' settlements. Some are from UP, some are from Bihar, some are from Odisha, but Morbi belongs to everyone. These people live together around the place where these labourers work in Morbi.

The workers of Morbi are engaged in their work day and night and the products made of Morbi are sent to Europe and Gulf countries along with India. The price of which varies. Here we talked to the workers of Morbi. They don't care about politics, they only care about their bread twice a day. The labourers here are busy with their work. They are saying that their house is running with this dust.

Morbi's ceramic cluster currently has more than 800 units. Of these, 70 percent are MSME units, that is, they come under the category of medium, small and micro industries. And 75 percent of the total ceramic production in the country is produced in Morbi alone. There was a time when only clay tiles or tiles used for roofs were made here...but after independence in the year 1960 cement tiles were made here. But now about 55 thousand cubic metre tiles are prepared here daily. And here the annual turnover of ceramic products is around Rs 45,000 crore. In which goods worth 12,000 thousand crores are also exported to other countries. However, a continuous increase is being registered in this sector… and it is expected that by the year 2027, i.e. after five years, it will reach 58,586 crores.

Today this sector is also giving employment to lakhs of people. About 15 lakh people are directly or indirectly associated with this work across the country. While in Morbi alone, about 7 lakh people get direct or indirect employment due to the ceramic cluster. And that's why Morbi is called Mini India, because here every third or fourth person is an outsider, a migrant, but now Morbi is their home and the soil here is their future.